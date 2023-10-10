Hydro-Québec Shared Tips On How To Reduce Your Electricity Bill This Fall & Winter
Who doesn't like saving money?
As the Montreal weather begins to cool — with temps reaching single digits and the winter fast approaching — you may be looking for ways to save money on your electricity bill during the colder months. Hydro-Québec shared a number of tips on how to reduce your electricity bill this winter, and putting a few to the test this season could save you more than you'd think.
"It's winter, the colder it is outside, the colder your house gets and the harder your heating system has to work keep to your home at a comfortable temperature, which means you use more energy, and pay more for it, even if you never touch the thermostat," Hydro-Québec said.
Luckily, Hydro-Québec shared a handful of tips and tricks so that you aren't paying too much more over the course of the next few months.
Caulk Your Windows
Heat could be escaping through air leaks and ventilation throughout the fall and winter seasons, allowing cool air to enter. In fact, Hydro-Québec said that up to 25% of your home's heat could likely be escaping through poorly insulated windows. "It's like leaving your window open five centimetres all winter long," the crown corporation said.
Hydro-Québec recommends inspecting your home before the heating season arrives and performing some maintenance to limit air leaks. This can be done through caulking your windows and/or carrying out a few minor repairs, which "could lead to major savings."
Heat Efficiently
Hydro-Québec stated that heating during the fall and winter months accounts for "over half of your electricity bill." Hydro suggests considering a smart thermostat, which could save residents up to 10% on heating costs every single year or turning down the thermostat by one degree Celsius in order to maximize savings.
Hydro also recommends lowering the temperature in unoccupied rooms and keeping doors closed, which will allow you to reduce your heating expenses without sacrificing comfort.
Turn Off Holiday Decorations & Lights
The fall and winter season comes with a lot of holidays, many of which lead folks to decorate their home's interior and exterior. If you're looking to save some money on your bill, Hydro-Québec recommends turning off any holiday decorations or lights at nighttime or whenever you aren't home.
"Turn off your outdoor lights overnight and save up to $40 a year," Hydro-Québec said. Considering lighting accounts for between 5% and 10% of a household’s total power consumption, it's not a bad idea to shut the lights off every once in a while.
Use Hot Water Wisely
Who doesn't love a hot bath or lingering in the shower a bit longer than usual to feel warmer during the winter? Well, it's likely costing you a bit more every winter. In fact, Hydro-Québec said that heating water is a home's second largest source of energy consumption.
While it may be worth it for some, others aren't fans of long baths and hefty electricity bills. For those looking to save money on your bill, Hydro-Québec recommends shorter showers, using a reduced-flow shower head as well as adopting the right habits when it comes to using hot water for laundry and running the dishwasher, too.
