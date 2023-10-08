The Montreal Weather Forecast For November Is Out & Here's When We're Getting The First Snow
Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, but keep those snow boots close – just in case.
As Montrealers delight in the last vestiges of autumn warmth, there's still one thing on everyone's mind: when will the first snow touch down? The November weather forecast provides some insights that may surprise many.
Traditionally, by the end of October, regions of Quebec see the first signs of the white blanket. But, this year, the timeline might be different. MétéoMédia suggests that while a cooler wave will sweep through some regions, the onset of winter in its full glory will be delayed.
Historical patterns have shown varied snowfall timings. For instance, in 1997, an El Niño year similar to 2023, Montreal saw substantial snowfall. However, this year's November might not follow historical trends.
The weather outlet's seasonal overview for November points towards a "false start" for winter. Instead of diving headfirst into snow, there might be a slow, teasing descent into the cold season. The atmospheric conditions hint at a warmer flow, which might stave off the early winter chills.
Southern Quebec typically sees winter solidify its grip around early December. But according to the current forecasts, autumn might extend its stay, providing residents with a prolonged period of milder temperatures.
According to MétéoMédia, while the province currently basks in remarkable heat, a change is in the wind. Closer to Thanksgiving, a weather system is expected to bring snow to parts of Ontario, with the potential for a few stray snowflakes to grace the region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue. But, should the wintery episode transpire, it won't necessarily set a precedent for November.
Looking ahead, snow's presence this year might be more of an exception rather than the rule. While a cooling trend will follow the recent heatwave, it won't frigied. It might be chilly enough to produce flurries in northern regions and hilly terrains. Weather models are split on when Quebec's real cold will set in, making significant, repetitive snowfalls unlikely.
In southern Quebec, the cold could start dominating by late November, with regular snowfalls and temperatures dropping below freezing. But, as per MétéoMédia's seasonal insights, any early winter indications might be deceptive. A warmer spell is forecasted for the latter part of fall, with any snowy and cold traces wiped off before autumn's end.
While it's wise to keep those winter boots and snow shovels handy, don't be in a hurry to pack away the fall jackets. This year, autumn might linger just a bit longer.