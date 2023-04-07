Hydro-Québec Is Back At It With The Sassy Responses To Rude Tweets — Grab Some Popcorn
Babe, Hydro-Québec is tweeting again.😎🍿
While Hydro-Québec crews are busy restoring power lines, Hydro-Québec social media managers have been hard at work, too. They've responded to hundreds of tweets from customers since the April 5 freezing rain storm. Most of those responses consist of updates or links to additional resources. They've also thanked customers for their patience and expressed gratitude for messages of encouragement.
But, as Narcity Québec reports, Hydro's social media team also famously doesn't hesitate to engage with naysayers, often throwing back just as much sass and passive aggression as aggrieved customers lob their way.
The result might be humiliating for rude Twitter users, but it's excellent entertainment for everyone else waiting in the dark.
Here are some of the best Hydro-Québec tweets so far.
Hold on, let me close Twitter and grab my hard hat.
\u201c@hkbouchard @hkbouchard How are you tweeting?\u201d— Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec (@Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec) 1680779346
"You're very fragile. I have the right to give you shit, I pay and I'm a client."
\u201c@PietroDelFresho @PietroDelFresho Malgr\u00e9 votre \u00e9tat d'esprit, nous n'acceptons pas les insultes.\u201d— Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec (@Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec) 1680754121
"Despite your state of mind, we do not accept insults."
"Do you know the word 'burying the lines'???"
That's three words.
\u201c@malinowski_marc @MartinStArno @malinowski_marc Enfouir tout le r\u00e9seau repr\u00e9senterait un investissement de l'ordre de 100 milliards $ qui se retrouverait dans les tarifs d'\u00e9lectricit\u00e9. Or, la pr\u00e9occupation #1 de nos clients, de loin, c'est les tarifs.\u201d— Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec (@Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec) 1680779346
"Putting the entire grid underground would represent an investment of about $100 billion, which would be reflected in electricity rates. But the #1 concern of our customers, by far, is [electricity] rates."
Not all customer tweets were rude. Hydro social media managers also had a little fun.
"Seems to me that wearing a white turtleneck would be appropriate."
\u201c@PhilLamoureux Le port du col roul\u00e9 blanc est TOUJOURS de circonstance!\u201d— Snappis Bourdonne (@Snappis Bourdonne) 1680796827
"Wearing a white turtleneck is ALWAYS appropriate!"
""1,000 employees / 1,100,000 homes in outages... so ratio of 1 employee per 1,000 homes, hishhhhh it may be a long time..."
\u201c@yannickbilodeau @yannickbilodeau \u00c7a ne fonctionne pas de cette fa\u00e7on.\u201d— Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec (@Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec) 1680779346
"It doesn't work like that."
"Double time, triple time, no problemo.🤑"
\u201c@frarivo @IRONJEF @frarivo Pr\u00e9f\u00e9rez-vous qu'on se limite aux heures normales?\u201d— Ironjeff 2.1 (@Ironjeff 2.1) 1680772674
"Would you prefer that we stick to our normal schedules?"
"What an ice storm it has barely wet here.😂🤣 It's getting worse and worse your system. Or are you trying to get people used to the outages?🤔"
\u201c@Leedo_0x @Leedo_0x Avez-vous regard\u00e9 les photos que nous diffusons depuis hier?\u201d— Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec (@Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec) 1680754121
"Have you not seen the photos we've been sharing since yesterday?"
"Not so bad in overtime at $75-100 an hour stretching the job to earn more... real good union workers!"
\u201c@JeanNarrache3 @dominic_daoust @JeanNarrache3 On vous rassure: tout le onde pr\u00e9f\u00e8rerait \u00eatre avec sa famille et pouvoir poursuivre ses projets pour le long weekend.\u201d— Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec (@Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec) 1680754121
"We reassure you: everyone would rather be with their family and be able to pursue their plans for the long weekend."
Hydro also has to educate people on how its revenue works.
"There are people paid by our tax dollars to think about this kind of thing. Open the Hydro-Québec outage map and see how taxpayer money is being used to provide a reliable power grid. It's purely pathetic."
\u201c@GenomicDNA @Dan_Lap_ @coalitionavenir @partiquebecois @LiberalQuebec @QuebecSolidaire @francoislegault @GenomicDNA Pas un seul sou des imp\u00f4ts des qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois ne revient \u00e0 Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec.\u201d— Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec (@Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec) 1680723702
"Not a single penny of Quebecers' taxes goes to Hydro-Québec."
"Every year there are power outages! It's not like it's not predictable! And there are 0 anticipations... Thanks @hydroquebec! your CEO, remind me how much he made again? You should pay us for your mismanagement of the network!"
"*She."
The company's efforts on Twitter didn't go unnoticed by all.
"To the person(s) handling social media for @hydroquebec Congratulations on dealing with all the negative comments, plus maybe you don't even have electricity at home. Sorry that so many people are ignorant of the power of nature."
\u201c@Longzero Merci. Effectivement, certains d'entre nous sont aussi touch\u00e9s par les pannes. #solidarit\u00e9 \ud83d\ude05\u201d— LONG (@LONG) 1680861619
"Thank you. Indeed, some of us are also affected by outages. #solidarity 😅"