7 Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Here's Which Vehicles Are Affected
Nissan, Toyota, Ford and Kia are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has published several car recalls in Canada from manufacturers including Nissan, KIA, Toyota and Ford to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving poorly insrtalled steering wheel, metal corrosion and faulty trunk latches all the way to improperly sealed high-voltage battery packs, the federal department is urging Canadian drivers to verify if their cars are included in the recalls, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.
Here is the complete list of the seven recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Kia
Recalled Cars:
- KIA Rio 2016 and 2017
- KIA Optima 2016, 2017 and 2018
Recall Reason: Per the Transport Canada warning, "a part in the trunk release latch could fail. If this happens, the emergency trunk release located inside the trunk compartment may not work properly. This could prevent a person that is trapped inside the trunk from opening it."
What You Need To Do: Kia will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the trunk latch base subassembly.
Ford
Recalled Car:
- Ford Lincoln Aviator 2020, 2021 and 2022
Recall Reason: Some plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles may encounter an issue with their high-voltage battery, where one or more battery cells may short circuit, leading to overheating. In such cases, the battery could shut down, resulting in a loss of power to the vehicle's wheels, the recall warning stated.
What You Need To Do: The recall warning indicated that Ford will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their vehicle to a dealership to test the battery energy control module (BECM). If the test results show a problem with a high-voltage battery pack, it will be replaced.
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled Cars:
- Mercedes-Benz C Class
- Mercedes-Benz CLS Class
- Mercedes-Benz E Class
- Mercedes-Benz GLC Class
- Mercedes-Benz GLE Class
- Mercedes-Benz GLK Class
- Mercedes-Benz ML Class
- Mercedes-Benz S Class
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, certain vehicles initially sold or currently registered in provinces including Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland & Labrador may experience corrosion-related issues. Specifically, the bolts securing the electric power steering assist motor to the steering gear housing can corrode and fracture.
What You Need To Do: Authorized dealers will take corrective action by replacing the mounting bolts and applying a protective coating against corrosion on both the gear housing and the bolts. In cases where the bolts cannot be removed, a new steering gear will be installed as a replacement.
Fiat Chrysler
Recalled Cars:
- Jeep Wrangler 2022 and 2023
- Jeep Gladiator 2022 and 2023
Recall Reason: In select vehicles featuring manual transmissions, there is a potential issue with the gear sensor (AGS) that can result in the rearview camera failing to operate, and the backup lamps not illuminating when the vehicle is in reverse, the recall warning said.
What You Need To Do: FCA Canada will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the all-gear sensor (AGS).
General Motors
Recalled Car:
- GMC Hummer EV-Pickup 2022
Recall Reason: "On a small number of vehicles, the high-voltage battery pack may not be properly sealed. As a result, water could enter the battery pack. If this happens, the vehicle may not start or there could be a loss of power to the wheels," the Transport Canada warning indicated.
What You Need To Do: General Motors will notify owners by mail. The corrective actions for this recall are currently under development.
Toyota
Recalled Cars:
- Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2023
- Toyota Corolla Cross 2023
- Toyota Highlander 2023
- Toyota Tacoma 2023
- Toyota Corolla 2023
Recall Reason: On specific vehicles, there is a possibility of the steering wheel spiral cable assembly disconnecting. Should this occur, it would lead to the activation of the airbag (SRS) warning lamp, rendering the driver-front airbag nonfunctional in the event of a collision. Additionally, this disconnection may result in impaired functionality of the horn and other controls mounted on the steering wheel, the recall page said.
What You Need To Do: Per the Transport Canada warning, "Toyota will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the production date of the spiral cable assembly, and replace it if necessary."
Nissan
Recalled Car:
- Nissan Ariya 2022
Recall Reason: There is a potential for a brief over-current situation to occur within the drive motor on specific vehicles. In such cases, the activation of the fail-safe mode may ensue, leading to a loss of power to the wheels, the Transport Canada warning said.
What You Need To Do: Nissan will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to reprogram the inverter.
