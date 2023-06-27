I Tried 6 Frozen Pizzas From Quebec Grocery Stores & Ranked Them From Worst To Best
SO. MANY. PIZZAS. 🍕
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When it comes to pizza, sometimes (or a lot of the time) you find yourself craving that perfect slice – y'know the type that offers a divine symphony of textures and flavours. A golden-brown crust with slightly charred bits that give way to a soft, steamy interior, matched effortlessly with the tanginess of the tomato sauce, creamy cheese, and medley of veggie and meat toppings. Now, that's the quintessential slice of pizza.
And while one can only dream of biting into that perfect slice of 'za every single time, the best of the best isn't always achievable. Mainly 'cause it's ridiculously time-consuming to make your own pizza at home and it's ridiculously expensive to always eat out — or order from that spot a few blocks down that does a Margherita pizza so good it makes you want to get your life together.
Anywhoo! Every so often, you gotta rely on a classic frozen pizza to curb the craving. And listen, there's nothing wrong with a frozen pizza. The concept is affordable, quick and delicious…most of the time.
A stack of frozen boxed pizzas.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Whether you're coming home after a hard day's work, are scrambling with studies or can't be bothered to whip up a combination of the remnants of your fridge, frozen pizzas have got your back. Although it's a sure way to temporarily fulfill your pizza desires, it can be tough to narrow down your choice to just one.
You obviously want a pie that isn't too expensive but still tastes like the real thing. So, I decided to put six different frozen pizzas sold across Quebec grocery stores to the test to see which one (if any) could replicate the quintessential slice…or at least the closest thing to it.
As I browsed the frozen food aisle of my local Super C, I was astounded by how many frozen pizza options were available. I wanted to make sure to get my hands on a fair mix of brands, flavours and crust varieties; and I'd say I did just that. When trying 'em out, I focused mainly on three thins: crust, toppings and price.
Here's which of the six frozen pizzas got the job done and those that, well…didn't.
Dr. Oetker Ristorante Four Cheese Pizza
Dr. Oetker Ristorante Four Cheese Pizza
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $3.47
Ristorante was easily my go-to back in the day, especially the mushroom and spinach option. While I was tempted to stick with what I knew, I wanted to give the four-cheese pizza a try. The 'za was ready in 12 minutes and smelled pretty darn good but the taste was a little off. For starters, the thin crust was far too carboard-like and did not taste at all like real bread (yes…I checked to see if there was actually cardboard underneath it).
The sauce was tasty and didn't overpower the slice. However, the four cheeses, which are Edam, Emmental, mozzarella and blue cheese, didn't sit entirely right with me. The blue cheese was a bit too cheesy for my liking, and I usually love a good blue cheese. Luckily, it wasn't too expensive but with a lacklustre crust, and funky cheese, I didn't love this one.
Score: 2/5
Irresistibles Gusto Italiano Funghi Mascarpone
Irresistibles Gusto Italiano Funghi Mascarpone
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $3.99
I opted very yet another thin-crust pizza, this time the Gusto Italiano mushroom and mascarpone cheese. At first glance, I was certain this was going to be the winner, but it didn't give what it was supposed to give. The flavour of this pie was slightly more muted than I would have liked.
The mushroom taste was minimal and the mascarpone only really kicked in as an aftertaste. While the toppings didn't entirely deliver, the crust definitely did. It was fluffy, steamy and crispy on the edges, which made finishing the first slice totally worth it.
Score: 3/5
Dr. Oetker Casa di Mama Deluxe Pizza
Dr. Oetker Casa di Mama Deluxe Pizza
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $3.47
Alright, so yet another Dr. Oetker but this is the Casa di Mama deluxe pizza made with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions and tomato sauce. This was another thin crust with a rising edge, and the edge definitely did rise – easily making it the best part of the pizza. It was crunchy, but still chewy on the inside, and held up very nicely.
As for the toppings…disappointing. While the packaging says there are mushrooms, there were perhaps two pieces of funghi visible on the entire pizza. Not cool Casa di Mama, not cool. The pepperoni and cheese were delightful, but each bite was overpowered by the taste of yellow peppers, which there were far too many of on this pie if you ask me.
Score: 3/5
Mikes Pepperoni Bacon Pizza
Mikes Pepperoni Bacon Pizza
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $9.99
Okay, so this one may have spent two to three minutes too much in the oven, but that actually ended up being a good thing. Mikes pepperoni and bacon 'za seemed promising, but didn't deliver in the ways I was hoping. The abundance of bacon and pepperoni was slightly too salty and definitely overpowered each bite.
As for the crust, it was heavenly. Crispy on the outside (mainly 'cause it was a little burnt) and steamy and chewy on the inside, especially the crust edge. Although I'd love for this pie to be a little bit cheaper, it still delivered both taste and texture-wise, even if it was slightly saltier than expected.
Score: 3.5/5
Le Grec Special 'Greek' Pizza
Le Grec Special 'Greek' Pizza
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $9.99
I was a little weary to give Le Grec's special "Greek" pizza a go since I'd never tried this brand out before but boy was I ever surprised. This pizza was made up of mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and lots of bacon. While I was worried there would be too many toppings, they all blended so well together. The bacon, pepperoni and cheese didn't give off too much of an overpowering salty flavour. In fact, it was just the right punch of saltiness.
As for the veggies, they worked effortlessly together and mixed exceptionally well with the tomato sauce, offering an added crunch at times. As for the crust, it wasn't bad but wasn't great. There were some cardboard-like elements to the bottom dough, but the edge definitely delivered the crunch I was looking for. This could have easily been the winner, but considering its price point and the crust, it didn't take first place this time around.
Score: 4/5
Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria Pepperoni Mozzarella
Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria Pepperoni Mozzarella
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $6.39
Dr. Oetker's Giuseppe Pizzeria classic pepperoni and cheese was easily the winner. This was a no-fuss piece of pizza and that's all one could really ask for when dealing with a good slice. The sauce was creamy and blended beautifully with the cheese and pepperoni.
While this was a full-on thick-crust pizza, it was the closest crust to the real deal. It was crunchy, chewy and steamy in all the right places and held the toppings up like it was nobody's business. And for a little over six bucks, this bad boy will definitely be seeing the inside of my oven again.
Score: 5/5