3 Free Ways To Make Montreal Moving Day More Vacation Than Evacuation
Pack away some stress with complimentary boxes, takeout tips and furniture makeovers! 📦
Montreal's game of musical chairs (and couches, and beds), otherwise known as Moving Day, is upon us. But this year, July 1 need not just be a frenzy of sweat and strain, nor a minefield of discarded furniture and tired tenants.
There are ways you can turn the traditionally taxing day into a celebration of sorts — of new beginnings and fresh perspectives. From cardboard box giveaways to local artists ready to revamp your old furniture for free and liven up your new living space, there are creative solutions designed to make your relocation more enjoyable and less stressful. You can even nail the art of takeout when your pans are packed.
Here are some ideas to make your Montreal Moving Day feel more holiday, less hauling day:
A tip for takeout
Heading into Moving Day, there's a good chance your kitchen looks more like a box fort than a culinary corner. But don't fret, according to restaurant ordering service UEAT, you're not alone. With all the pans packed up, people turn to ordering out, and data shows a boost in restaurant orders on the eve of Moving Day.
Last year, pizza sales increased over 30% for delivery and takeout on June 30, compared with the same day the following week. Of course, easy-to-share food is the crowd favourite, so sushi and fast food also saw an increase in orders — with sushi delivery up almost 50%!
But don't expect a delivery race on Moving Day itself. The number of orders surprisingly dips compared to the following Friday, with pizza and sushi deliveries both down around 18%. People are probably too busy juggling cardboard boxes and awkward furniture angles to think about dinner.
But if you do get peckish on Moving Day, here's a hot tip — go digital and order directly from a restaurant's website. It not only saves you time but can also cut costs by roughly 25% compared to delivery apps. And if you're feeling adventurous, picking up your order in person lets you explore your new neighborhood while saving on delivery fees.
Think inside the box
Quebec furniture brand Cozey is looking to cushion the blow of Moving Day by giving away free moving boxes through July 2 at the corner of St-Viateur and Clark in the Mile-End.
You can pick up your complimentary moving supplies between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day and perhaps pick out a new sofa for your new apartment while you're at it.
They'll have a pop-up where you can sample their couch collections, which are otherwise only available to view online. The modular furniture company was founded to help Montrealers have a modular sofa that comes apart for easy moving up outdoor staircases and into a 3rd-floor apartment.
OOYA infusions will also be on-site giving away their natural energy drinks throughout the weekend. You can also get your hands on non-alcoholic mixed drinks from Romeo Gin.
Furnish a facelift
Your beloved but slightly worn-out furniture could enjoy its very own makeover on Sainte-Catherine Street, between Panet and Papineau. Local artists La Charbonne and Louis Letters are poised with their paintbrushes every day until July 2, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m, as part of MTL en Arts.
There are a few housekeeping rules to adhere to before your furniture hits the art runway. Firstly, ensure your items are clean, after all, a blank canvas yields the best masterpieces. If possible, consider sanding your pieces.
So give that bookshelf a proper scrub down, sand that old chair, and fill out the online form to secure your slot. Once confirmed, you can bring your pre-loved items to the corner of Champlain and Sainte-Catherine and let the artists do the rest. You can fetch your freshly made-over item by 8 p.m. on the same day or at the very latest by 7 p.m. on July 2.