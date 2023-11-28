Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Free Pies Next Month & All You Need Is An Empty Box
"No one out pizzas the Hut."
If you're a Pizza Hut lover, then December 4 cannot get here any quicker. The pizza chain is giving away free pies on December 4, 2023, and you just might need to dig through your recycling bin to get in on the cheesy action.
Pizza Hut's Free Pizza Refill Day is fast approaching, and as many as 50,000 pizzas will be given away across Canada.
Similar to refilling your drink at the soda fountain station, Pizza Hut is giving you the chance to "refill" your empty pizza box with a brand new steaming hot 'za — all in celebration of its newest Handcrafted Crust recipe.
"Just bring any empty box and we'll give you a fresh pizza box with our new Handcrafted Crust pizza," Pizza Hut said on its website.
But does the empty box have to be from Pizza Hut? No! You can bring any sized pizza box, from any pizza joint (frozen grocery store pizza boxes count, too) and Pizza Hut will give you a free pie.
Pizza Hut will limit the total of free pizzas to 100 pies per store across Canada. The refill day is taking place on that one day and one day only. Oh and not to mention the free pizza can only be collected in-store. Deliveries or pre-orders do not qualify.
Customers will have a choice between one free medium Duo Pepperoni or the Smoky Tri-Cheese blend Handcrafted Crust recipe pizza. Pizza Hut also made it clear that no substitutions or modifications will be permitted.
How exactly does free pizza day work at Pizza Hut? Well, once you've got an empty pizza box, take it on over to your local Pizza Hut. The Pizza Hut staff will offer you one free medium pizza, which will then be placed in a brand-new Pizza Hut box. You'll then be able to recycle your own empty box in a bin located within the restaurant.
So, who's ready to get their pizza on?
Pizza Hut — Free Pizza Refill
When: December 4, 2023
Where: Any Pizza Hut location across Canada (a limit of 100 free pizzas will be given out at each store)
Rules: All you gotta do is bring an empty box (any size, from any pizza spot) and Pizza Hut will offer you one free medium Duo Pepperoni or Smoky Tri-Cheese blend served atop Pizza Hut's newest Handcrafted Crust.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.