I Tried McDonald’s New Chicken Big Mac & It’s Not Worthy Of The Hype
Gimme the beef!
McDonald's Canada announced that it would introduce the Chicken Big Mac on March 7, a twist on the classic triple bun beef burger. So, when the new Big Mac officially dropped, you already know I had to get my hands on it to give it a taste.
The burger is made up of everything you'd find in a traditional Big Mac — lettuce, pickles, cheese, three buns, and of course, Big Mac sauce, but this sandwich switches out of the beef patties for chicken.
"We know that Canadians have been hacking the Chicken Big Mac in creative ways over the years, eager to get their hands on the real thing," said Alyssa Buetikofer, the chief marketing officer at McDonald's Canada. "Your hacking days are officially behind you: the Chicken Big Mac is finally here, but it's only for a limited time."
While we still don't know how long the Chicken Big Mac will be around, I didn't waste any time grabbing one. The burger itself looked like a traditional Big Mac, and the beef swapped for two chicken patties definitely piqued my appetite, but the taste and texture were not what I was expecting.
According to Narcity, the Chicken Big Mac took a whopping two years to roll out and to be frank, it should not have taken more than two minutes...
The chicken patty was far too thin, which, sure, I guess emulates the thinness of the beef patty, but if you're expecting a McChicken-sized chicken patty, then you're in for a disappointing surprise. Because of how thin the chicken was, it got lost amongst the chaos of the other ingredients in every bite. In fact, I couldn't make out what I was eating at times.
If I was blindfolded and asked to point out which protein was used in this burger, I'd have had trouble answering. Strangely enough, I even got Filet-O-Fish vibes at one point due to the mushy texture of certain bites.
Overall, it wasn't horrible. The crunch of the pickles and creamy tanginess of the Big Mac sauce still hit the spot, but if I had to order the Chicken Big Mac again… well, I simply wouldn't.
As the saying goes, if it ain't broken, don't fix it.