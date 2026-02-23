Here's how much you'll pay in Quebec income tax this year, according to your salary
Tax season is officially underway.
Tax season in Canada has officially begun (don't shoot the messenger!)
As of February 23, 2026, Quebecers can now file their 2025 returns online, with both Revenu Québec and the Canada Revenue Agency accepting submissions via NetFile/EFILE starting today.
But before you dive in, it's worth knowing which bracket you're in — because between provincial and federal taxes, the bill can be a bit higher than you'd expect.
What are the Quebec provincial tax brackets for 2025?
Quebec's provincial tax is calculated on your taxable income (your gross income after deductions) using four brackets:
- 14% on the first $53,255
- 19% on income between $53,255 and $106,495
- 24% on income between $106,495 and $129,590
- 25.75% on anything over $129,590
What about federal tax?
Quebecers also pay federal income tax on top of provincial. For 2025, the federal brackets look like this:
- 14.5% on the first $57,375
- 20.5% on income between $57,375 and $114,750
- 26% on income between $114,750 and $177,882
- 29% on income between $177,882 and $253,414
- 33% on anything over $253,414
The bottom federal rate is 14.5% this year rather than the usual 15%. The federal government cut the lowest bracket rate to 14% halfway through 2025, so the effective rate for the full tax year works out to 14.5%.
How much are you actually paying?
Both taxes apply to the same income, which means combined marginal rates add up quickly. As a rough guide, lower incomes face around 28.5% combined (14.5% federal + 14% provincial), middle incomes around 39.5% once you move into higher brackets, and higher incomes 50% or more at the top.
Take someone earning $60,000 in taxable income. Before credits and deductions, here's roughly what they'd owe:
Provincial (Quebec):
- 14% on the first $53,255 = $7,456
- 19% on the remaining $6,745 = $1,282
- Provincial subtotal: ~$8,738
Federal:
- 14.5% on the first $57,375 = $8,319
- 20.5% on the remaining $2,625 = $538
- Federal subtotal: ~$8,857
That works out to about $17,595 combined, or roughly 29% of that $60,000. In practice, most people will pay less than that once basic personal amounts, RRSP deductions, and other credits are factored in.
These are marginal rates, so they only apply to the income within each bracket rather than everything you earn.
When are taxes due?
For most people, both Quebec and federal returns are due April 30, 2026. If you're self-employed, the filing deadline is June 15, 2026, but any balance owing is still due April 30, so it's worth running the numbers well before then either way.
You can file online today through NetFile or Revenu Québec's portal. Just make sure whatever software you use is an authorized program.