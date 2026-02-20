These 14 Quebec companies are among the best in Canada to work at if you're just starting out
Need an entry-level job?
Finding a job in this market can be tough, especially if you're fresh out of school.
That's what makes this next bit of news worth bookmarking. Mediacorp recently published its 2026 edition of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, now in its 24th year, and 14 companies with Quebec headquarters made the list. The competition recognizes Canadian employers that stand out for how they hire and develop workers early in their careers, through things like paid internships, mentorship, tuition support, and structured career coaching.
The industries covered are all over the map, spanning finance, software, construction, cosmetics, mining, and engineering, so there's a decent chance that at least one of these employers has a program built for someone in your position.
Here's what each Quebec winner is actually offering young workers:
ABB Canada (Saint-Laurent) — Recent grads in finance and IT can land two domestic assignments plus one international posting through the Global Early Talent Program.
Air Canada (Saint-Laurent) — Over 100 interns came through the company last year across various departments, picking up real skills at one of Canada's most recognizable brands.
AtkinsRéalis (Montreal) — The Energizing Your Career program gives young engineers access to career assessments, development resources, and time with senior leaders.
BNP Paribas (Montreal) — The NextGen mentoring program connects entry-level staff with experienced managers early on.
Coveo Solutions (Montreal) — Students get thrown into Coveo Blitz, an in-house hackathon where teams have 10 hours to build an AI-powered bot with guidance from senior staff.
CSL Group (Montreal) — A six-month leadership program covers coaching, business simulations, and a sit-down with the executive committee.
Mouvement Desjardins (Lévis) — Quebec's largest cooperative has IT internship roles in cybersecurity, data engineering, project management, and business intelligence, among others.
Fednav Limited (Montreal) — One of the smaller companies on the list, but the shipping trainee program includes a week at an international office and time aboard a vessel on the Great Lakes.
Genetec Inc. (Saint-Laurent) — Internal TechTalks give employees a chance to share what they're building, plus there's a monthly speaker series bringing in outside innovators.
Groupe Dynamite (Mont-Royal) — The 12-week Next Gen internship rotates participants through different departments with a new project each week.
L'Oréal Canada (Montreal) — The Brandstorm innovation competition sends finalists to Paris to pitch their ideas directly to executives.
Pomerleau Inc. (Montreal) — Top interns get recognized at an annual gala in Montreal, with a $2,000 scholarship and a trophy on the line.
PSB BOISJOLI LLP (Mont-Royal) — Summer students rotate through audit, tax, and business advisory, which makes it a solid option for anyone in accounting.
Rio Tinto (Montreal) — New young hires are paired with a buddy, and recent grads get access to a dedicated one-year coaching program.
The full national list is available here.
This story was adapted from the article "Ces 14 employeurs au Québec sont parmi les meilleurs au pays pour les jeunes adultes" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.