These Montreal streets will be closed off to cars starting this spring

Nearly a dozen streets are going pedestrian-only.

Avenue du Musée in Montreal.

Avenue du Musée in Montreal.

Michel Bussieres| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

One of the subtle but genuinely exciting signs that Montreal is shifting into summer mode is when the city starts handing its streets back to the people.

This spring, more than a dozen of Montreal's most popular streets and public squares are set to go car-free, with closures running from as early as mid-April all the way through October.

Some of the city's most iconic stretches are on the list, including Mont-Royal, Sainte-Catherine in the Village, and Place Jacques-Cartier. And if you drive through any of these neighbourhoods regularly, you'll want to get familiar with the schedule before it catches you off guard.

Here's every street that's closing, and when it happens.

Place Jacques-Cartier April 15 to October 29, 2026

Rue Saint-Paul Est (between Rue du Marché-Bonsecours and Boulevard Saint-Laurent) April 15 to October 29, 2026

Rue Sainte-Catherine Est (in the Village, between Rue Saint-Hubert and Avenue Papineau) May 15 to October 12

Avenue Bernard (between Rues Wiseman and Bloomfield) May 23 to September 20

Avenue Mont-Royal (Saint-Laurent to Saint-Denis) May 28 to October 12

Avenue Mont-Royal (Saint-Denis to De Lorimier) May 28 to September 7

Places D'Youville et Royale June 3 to September 1

Avenue du Musée (between Rue Sherbrooke Ouest and Avenue du Docteur-Penfield) June 1 to October 16

Avenue Duluth Est (between Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Rue Saint-Hubert) June 18 to October 12

Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest (in the Quartier des spectacles, between Rue De Bleury and Boulevard Saint-Laurent) Until end of summer

Place De Castelnau (between Avenue De Gaspé and Rue Saint-Denis) Date to be confirmed

Promenade Wellington (between Rue Régina and 6e Avenue) Date to be confirmed

Promenade Ontario (between Boulevard Pie-IX and Rue Darling) Date to be confirmed

It's worth noting that in most cases, closures begin a few days before the official dates to allow for setup, so don't assume you can sneak through the day before.

This story was adapted from the article, "Printemps à Montréal : Ces 11 rues seront fermées pour devenir piétonnes," which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.


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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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