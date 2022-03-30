Montreal Fans Booed Justin Bieber During His Bell Centre Show After He Mentioned The Leafs
He also called Montreal one of his "favourite places in the whole entire universe."
Justin Bieber teased his Montreal fans during a concert at the Bell Centre on March 29. Bieber shared a video of the pretty adorable interaction with the audience on his Instagram story.
The singer started with a playful taunt: "go Leafs go! Go Leafs go!" To which Bell Centre attendees responded with their own "go Habs go" chant.
"I'm outnumbered it's not fair!" Bieber replied with a grin.
A video posted to social media appears to show the crowd booing him after he first brings up the Habs' Toronto rivals.
My video of Justin Bieber getting booed bc of the leafs and the crowd chanting Go Habs Go pic.twitter.com/5xbFrVMCmh— marie\ud83d\udc9a (@marie\ud83d\udc9a) 1648615744
Bieber then pokes fun at the Montreal Canadiens' abysmal showing this season, asking, "how's that playoffs season looking for you guys?" as the crowd hollers.
He finally turns to a more heartfelt thanks.
"I'm so blessed to be here in Montreal, one of my favourite places in the whole entire universe!"
Bieber also managed to make it out into the city before his appearance at the Bell Centre. Earlier Tuesday he stopped by SSENSE Montreal where his fashion brand Drew House had staged a pop-up event.
Videos posted to the SSENSE Instagram story showed the 28-year-old heartthrob exiting a black SUV dressed in a hoodie and pyjama bottoms before entering the Old Montreal store, where he met and hugged Drew House creative director Ryan Good.
Bieber then inscribed the name of his tour, JUSTICE, on a message board on the floor of the store before heading back out onto the street. He flashed a heart shape with his hands to fans gathering outside before dipping back into his SUV.