Justin Trudeau Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
He said he's going to keep working remotely.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. In an announcement posted to Twitter, the prime minister said he's "feeling fine" and working remotely.
Trudeau has been in isolation since January 27 following an exposure to COVID-19. The Canadian Press reported that one of his children had tested positive. The prime minister said at the time that he had received a negative rapid test result.
This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I\u2019m feeling fine \u2013 and I\u2019ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1643640520
In his January 31 tweet, he encouraged readers to "get vaccinated and get boosted."
Trudeau will have to isolate for another five days, according to public health rules for fully-vaccinated individuals.
The prime minister has a full day Monday despite the diagnosis. His public agenda includes virtual participation in a media event, House of Commons Question Period, a House of Commons debate on the situation in Ukraine, and a Lunar New Year celebration.
