Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

He said he's going to keep working remotely.

Senior Editor
Justin Trudeau Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. In an announcement posted to Twitter, the prime minister said he's "feeling fine" and working remotely.

Trudeau has been in isolation since January 27 following an exposure to COVID-19. The Canadian Press reported that one of his children had tested positive. The prime minister said at the time that he had received a negative rapid test result.

In his January 31 tweet, he encouraged readers to "get vaccinated and get boosted."

Trudeau will have to isolate for another five days, according to public health rules for fully-vaccinated individuals.

The prime minister has a full day Monday despite the diagnosis. His public agenda includes virtual participation in a media event, House of Commons Question Period, a House of Commons debate on the situation in Ukraine, and a Lunar New Year celebration.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

The CRSB Still Exists & Eligible Canadians Can Get $500/Week If They Get COVID-19

You can get up to six weeks of support.💰

Helena Hanson | Narcity

If you get sick with or have to isolate due to COVID-19, the Government of Canada has a benefit to help you out.

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) has been around since 2020, but you may not know that you can still apply for it.

Keep Reading Show less

Americans Are Being Advised Not To Travel To Canada Right Now And Vice Versa

The CDC says Americans should "avoid travel to Canada."

Rtdeleon04 | Dreamstime, Wally Stemberger | Dreamstime

The borders may still be open, but both Canada and the United States are advising against travelling to the opposite country right now unless it's essential.

On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S.' national public health agency, website, Americans are being told not to travel to Canada right now because of the "very high level of COVID-19" in the country.

Keep Reading Show less

A Quebec Moving Company Posted A Hilarious Offer To Help Those Influencers Stuck In Mexico

They've been banned from at least three airlines.

Déménagement Le Clan Panneton | Facebook

It seems some of those Quebec Sunwing plane partiers are now stuck in Mexico. Banned from at least three airlines and allegedly failing to fake negative PCR tests, some of the "Ostrogoths" are now scrambling to get back to Canada — at least according to Instagram gossip accounts.

Now, a Quebec moving company is jokingly offering to help. In an ad mocking the stranded influencers, Déménagement Le Clan Panneton says its expertise makes it capable of making the 5,823-kilometre trek from Mexico to Quebec. (It's a 61-hour drive according to Google Maps.)

Keep Reading Show less

Trudeau Went Off On Those Quebec Influencers Who Partied Maskless On A Cancun Flight

"When a gang de sans-desseins decides to leave like Ostrogoths on vacation, it's extremely frustrating."

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Barred from boarding two airlines, subject to an investigation by the Canadian government and now on the receiving end of ridicule by the prime minister of Canada — the group of Quebec influencers reportedly shown on video partying maskless on a private Sunwing flight to Cancun might not be having the relaxing week they thought would.

Justin Trudeau weighed in on the incident in a press conference on Wednesday. He said it was "unacceptable that people are putting at risk, not just other passengers, not just airline workers, but their fellow citizens."

Keep Reading Show less