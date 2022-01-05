Trudeau Went Off On Those Quebec Influencers Who Partied Maskless On A Cancun Flight
Barred from boarding two airlines, subject to an investigation by the Canadian government and now on the receiving end of ridicule by the prime minister of Canada — the group of Quebec influencers reportedly shown on video partying maskless on a private Sunwing flight to Cancun might not be having the relaxing week they thought would.
Justin Trudeau weighed in on the incident in a press conference on Wednesday. He said it was "unacceptable that people are putting at risk, not just other passengers, not just airline workers, but their fellow citizens."
The prime minister said he was particularly disheartened by the fact that the group of partiers, who the Journal de Montréal identified as local influencers and reality stars, engaged in this behaviour while the majority of Canadians are following health rules and reducing contacts.
Canada continues to advise residents to avoid non-essential travel.
"When a gang de sans-desseins decides to leave like Ostrogoths on vacation, it's extremely frustrating," a visibly annoyed Trudeau said.
"Sans-desseins" can politely be translated as "purposeless or clueless people."
Sunwing has cancelled the group's return flight to Canada. Air Transat said Wednesday that it would also deny boarding to the group, whose members had apparently been trying to book tickets back.
Transports Canada is in the process of investigating the incident.
In a joint statement Tuesday, transportation Minister Omar Alghabra, health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and public safety Minister Marco Mendicino said they were taking the incident, and alleged COVID-19 rule violations in particular, "very seriously."
They warned that members of the group could be in for thousands in fines if they're found guilty of an offence.