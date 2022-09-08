Justin Trudeau Issued A Statement Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
"Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."
Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death this afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a statement regarding the queen's passing and extended his condolences to the members of the royal family.
\u201cIt was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada\u2019s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives \u2013 and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country\u2019s history.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1662659774
"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the prime minister wrote.
Trudeau first met the queen as a young boy in the '70s during a visit to the palace with his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Over the last 45 years, Justin has met with the queen a handful of times, including his most recent visit with her majesty back in March of this year for an Audience at Windsor Castle.
"It’s always wonderful to see Queen Elizabeth II. When we met at Windsor Castle, we spoke about a wide range of issues – including global affairs, the situation in Ukraine, and Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to Canada and the Commonwealth," Trudeau stated.
In a second tweet issued by Trudeau, the prime minister looked back at the queen's life and extended his condolences to the members of the royal family.
"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time," Trudeau wrote.
Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old at the time of her death.
