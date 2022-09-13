Trudeau Announced A Federal Holiday In Canada For The Queen's Funeral
It applies to federal workers. As for the rest of us, it's still unclear.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, September 19, will be a federal day of mourning — a holiday for federal workers.
In his announcement on Tuesday, Trudeau stated that the government is actively "working with the provinces and territories" to align planning. It's unclear if any provinces will follow with their own holidays.
"There are still a few details to be worked out," he explained, emphasizing the importance of providing Canadians with "a day to mourn."
So far, the Canadian government has already established a ten-day mourning period to honour the Queen's death, during which time all Canadian flags (including those abroad) are to be kept at half-mast.
According to state resources, there will also be a national ceremony on the day of her funeral commemorating her passing, to be held in Ottawa at Christ Church Cathedral.
This national ceremony will include a gun salute from the Canadian army and the RCMP, in which they'll shoot one round for each year of the Queen's life.