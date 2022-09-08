Search on MTL Blog

Queen Elizabeth II Has Died & The Royal Family Declared Charles King

The UK's longest-serving monarch's reign is over.

Staff Writer
The former Queen Elizabeth II stands in front of a crowd.

The former Queen Elizabeth II stands in front of a crowd.

Magdalenastrakova | Dreamstime

The United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch has finally passed after a long period of uncertainty surrounding her health. Her death signals the first significant shift in the U.K.'s monarchy since her ascension to the throne nearly 71 years ago.

The royal family's official website has gone dark to honour her passing, displaying only a memorial for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II Has Died #thequeen #queen #queenelizabeth #queenelizabethii #mtlblog #canada #monarchy #uk #unitedkingdom #quebec #montreal #princecharles #greenscreen

