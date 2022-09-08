Queen Elizabeth II Has Died & The Royal Family Declared Charles King
The UK's longest-serving monarch's reign is over.
The United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch has finally passed after a long period of uncertainty surrounding her health. Her death signals the first significant shift in the U.K.'s monarchy since her ascension to the throne nearly 71 years ago.
\u201cThe Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.\n\nThe King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.\u201d— The Royal Family (@The Royal Family) 1662658206
The royal family's official website has gone dark to honour her passing, displaying only a memorial for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
