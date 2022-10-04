Justin Trudeau Bungee Jumped Off A 200-Foot Drop — Canada’s Highest (VIDEO)
The prime minister looked VERY nervous but determined!
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a bit of an adrenaline junkie after bungee jumping off of Canada's highest drop at Morrison's Quarry in Chelsea, Quebec. The daring event took place on October 2 when Trudeau and his two kids Xavier and Ella-Grace plunged 200 feet in celebration of Xavier's birthday.
According to the team at Great Canadian Bungee (GCB), Xavier and Ella-Grace were the only two scheduled to bungee jump. However, after management chatted with Trudeau on the day of and asked if he would like to join his kids, the prime minister decided that he would.
Great Canadian Bungee told Narcity that all three of them were nervous prior to the jump but no more than any other jumper normally is. Ella-Grace was the first to plunge, with Xavier going second and Justin Trudeau third.
In the video, the GCB instructor can be heard telling Trudeau to "keep looking at the highway. You got this, you're in a good position," before counting down from five when the prime minister jumped head first into the quarry.
Both Justin and Xavier opted for the "water dip," which had their upper bodies make contact with the crystal blue water below, which the Great Canadian Bungee team said is not very warm this time of year.
Trudeau and his kids reportedly did a "fantastic job," and were incredibly friendly with the GCB crew and even snapped a few pics with 'em during their visit. Who knew Trudeau was such a daredevil, eh?