King Charles III Sent A Message To Canada Following The 'Devastation' Caused By Fiona
The message is in English and French.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla sent a message to Canada in the aftermath of Fiona, a storm that ripped across the Atlantic provinces and eastern Quebec, causing flooding and damage to homes along the coast.
The September 28 letter from the monarch is addressed to Governor General Mary Simon and, like all royal messages to Canada, includes a French translation.
"My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster," the king wrote.
"We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times. We would also like to express our deep appreciation to the first responders, the military and to community members who are doing so much to support others during this extremely challenging period. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with all of you as you work to recover and rebuild."
Charles and Camilla were last in Canada as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate the 70th year of the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign. They visited St. John's, Newfoundland on May 17. They also toured the Ottawa area and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.
În Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Fiona destroyed homes and damaged roadways. The government now plans to offer financial aid to residents whose property the storm directly impacted.