King Charles III Has Officially Been Proclaimed Sovereign Of Canada
"Long live the king!"
On September 8, 2022, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle after 70 years of occupying the throne. Today, Operation London Bridge, the official code phrase detailing the events and procedures following the queen's passing, launched in the United Kingdom. The first order of business? Proclaiming a new sovereign.
Canada's Chief Herald Dr. Samy Khalid read the proclamation of the accession of Canada's new sovereign, King Charles III, at a ceremony presided over by Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other members of the federal government were also present. "As we continue to mourn the loss of Canada's longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we look to the future as we proclaim His Majesty King Charles III as Canada's new sovereign," Trudeau stated.
"Throughout his early naval career and later involvement with more than 400 organizations around the world, His Majesty King Charles III has demonstrated his dedication to service. We have no doubt that his deeply felt commitment to education, the environment, and the empowerment of young people will provide a strong foundation from which he will continue to work toward the betterment of the Commonwealth and its people," Trudeau continued.
The prime minister then concluded his speech by saying, "on behalf of the Government of Canada, we affirm our loyalty to Canada's new King, His Majesty King Charles III, and offer him our full support."
King Charles III made his first official declaration as Sovereign stating "I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world."
