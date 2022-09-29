Queen Elizabeth's Death Certificate Reveals The Cause & Real Time Of Death
The queen's daughter, Princess Anne signed the document.
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her Majesty's death was later met with a 10-day mourning period throughout the United Kingdom and many Commonwealth countries, including Canada — which commemorated the queen's death with a federal holiday.
On Thursday morning, the National Records of Scotland released the queen's death certificate, also known as the queen's entry in the Register of Deaths. According to the extract, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death was "old age," offering no further details.
\u201cThe Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.\n\nThe King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.\u201d— The Royal Family (@The Royal Family) 1662658206
The death certificate was registered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. According to the certificate, the queen died at 3:10 p.m. GMT (10:10 a.m. EST), which was more than three hours before the royal family made the official announcement, as indicated in the tweet above.
The death certificate was certified by her majesty's medical practitioner Douglas James Allan Glass. The queen was also listed as "widowed" on the certificate — which her daughter, Princess Anne signed.
After a lengthy mourning period that allowed thousands upon thousands to pay their respects to the queen, Elizabeth II was later buried at Windsor Castle in a vault reserved for royal family members, including the queen's parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth was the longest-lasting monarch in history, occupying the British throne for a whopping 70 years. The queen's son, Charles was later named King Charles III. On September 10, Charles became the new Sovereign and King of Canada.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.