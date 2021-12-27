Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

La Grande Roue De Montréal Responded To The Death Of An Employee After A Work Accident

The management team identified the employee as Riley Jonathan Valcin and called his death a "tragic accident."

La Grande Roue De Montréal Responded To The Death Of An Employee After A Work Accident
Meunierd | Dreamtime

The management team for the Old Port's Grande Roue de Montréal took to social media Monday to share team members' condolences for the death of an employee on Christmas Day. The team identified the employee as Riley Jonathan Valcin and called the circumstances of his death a "tragic accident."

"We are heartbroken," the social media post reads.

"Our first thoughts go out to Riley, his family, friends and his Grande Roue team who will all miss him greatly."

The management team said Valcin was one of the site's "most senior and respected employees," calling him a "friendly, positive, and helpful person," and a "wonderful colleague."

"Our priority right now," the management team concluded, "is to support the family, friends, and the team in their grieving process."

On Facebook, the company called for respect in the comments section and asked readers to join in expressions of grief and remembrance.

The Grande Roue has been closed since Valcin was injured. It has not released details of the incident, saying in a Saturday press release that it would not comment on the situation pending a police investigation.

On Sunday, the Montreal police told MTL Blog that the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) was handling official communications regarding the incident at the ferris wheel.

MTL Blog has reached out to the CNESST for more information. We'll update this article when we get a response.

The Grande Roue said it will post an update when the ride reopens.

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

An Employee At La Grande Roue De Montréal Has Died After A Serious Work Accident

La Grande Roue is closed until further notice.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

An employee at the Old Port's La Grande Roue de Montréal has died following a work accident.

Spokesperson Mathieu Filion confirmed the news to MTL Blog on Sunday — the day after La Grande Roue issued a press release about "a serious accident involving one of the employees" that occurred on December 25.

Keep Reading Show less

An 18-Year-Old Has Died After Being Shot Multiple Times At A House Party

Police responded to a 1:45 a.m. 911 call about gunfire in a house in TMR.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in a home near avenue Trenton and chemin Aberdare early Friday morning, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

UPDATE: The SPVM reports that the individual has died in the hospital. Police say it's Montreal's 36th homicide of 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Police Would Get A Huge $45-Million Boost In The City's Proposed 2022 Budget

That's more than any community groups and services or people in poverty will get.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

Montreal's police budget is getting a substantial boost again. An additional $45 million is earmarked for the SPVM in 2022 – one of the biggest cash injections the city's police force has ever received.

"The budget of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) has been increased by $45 million and now totals $724 million. Mixed squads will be added to the SPVM and will further improve the fight against violent incidents," explained a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

A Shooting In Montreal On Wednesday Night Left A 33-Year-Old Dead

It was Montreal's 35th homicide this year, police said.

Viorel Margineau | Dreamstime

Montreal's 35th homicide took place on Wednesday night. A 33-year-old man was shot east of downtown Montreal on the corner of avenue des Érables and rue Sherbrooke.

According to Constable Véronique Comtois, an SPVM spokesperson, a 911 call was placed at around 9:50 p.m. with reports of gunfire. Police arrived on the scene and found a 33-year-old man who had been hit with "more than one projectile" in the upper body.

Keep Reading Show less