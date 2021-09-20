A Recent Fatal Car Accident In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Left A Mom And 2 Teenagers Dead
A pickup truck hit a small vehicle from behind.
On Sunday morning, a woman of 42-years-old and two teenagers died in a fatal car accident in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
While stopped at a red light on boulevard Saint-Luc, a pickup truck hit the back of their small car, Sergent Audrey-Anne Bilodeau for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told MTL Blog.
"When the first responders first arrived, there were three people inside the car. One was stuck inside so they needed the jaws of life," Bilodeau said, and reanimation manoeuvres were practiced on the victims. They were then all transported to the hospital, where they were declared dead.
The driver who hit the car from the back is a 65-year-old man. At the time of writing this article, he was still in the hospital for minor injuries and had not yet been interviewed by SQ investigators.
Bilodeau said that alcohol was not a factor in this incident, police are currently investigating speed and potential disease as the culprits for the accident.
