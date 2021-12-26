Trending Topics

An Employee At La Grande Roue De Montréal Has Died After A Serious Work Accident

La Grande Roue is closed until further notice.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

An employee at the Old Port's La Grande Roue de Montréal has died following a work accident.

Spokesperson Mathieu Filion confirmed the news to MTL Blog on Sunday — the day after La Grande Roue issued a press release about "a serious accident involving one of the employees" that occurred on December 25.

"Police are investigating and La Grande Roue de Montreal is fully cooperating with the investigation. Pending the investigation we cannot comment on the situation," the press release says. "Our thoughts are with our employee and those near to him."

La Presse reported that the victim was a 22-year-old man who was doing maintenance work on the Ferris wheel at the time of the accident, which it said took place at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Montreal police told MTL Blog that the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) is handling media relations for this incident. MTL Blog reached out to CNESST but did not receive an immediate response.

According to La Presse, CNESST is currently on site.

La Grande Roue de Montréal will remain closed until further notice.

In an Instagram post, La Grande Roue said it would inform the public when the attraction reopens. It reminded customers that tickets are valid up to one year from the date they were purchased.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

