A 23-Year-Old Pedestrian Is In Critical Condition After Being Struck By A Car In Montreal

Police have witnesses who say either the car or the pedestrian didn't respect a red light.

A 23-year-old pedestrian is in the hospital after he was struck by a car in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday night.

According to SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture, the man was crossing the street either by foot or on a skateboard at the moment of the collision at the corner of boulevard de Maisonneuve and avenue Papineau.

Couture said alcohol, drugs and speeding were not involved in the accident, but that witnesses claim either the driver of the car or the pedestrian didn't respect the red light at the intersection.

Investigators are trying to determine the events that led to the collision.

The man is still in critical condition.

