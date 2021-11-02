Montreal Police Are Investigating A Possible Attack In The McGill Ghetto
The SPVM fears for his life.
At around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the SPVM received a call about an injured man in an apartment building on rue Hutchinson near avenue des Pins in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. Police say they fear for his life.
According to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois, officers found the man with "violent marks on the upper body." Emergency responders transported him to the hospital.
While the circumstances surrounding the event are under investigation, Comtois said "multiple elements" point to this being a "criminal event."
Police have arrested a suspect who is set to meet with investigators.
As of 7:30 a.m. investigators were at the scene of the event, canvassing for potential witnesses and looking for camera footage.
On October 19, a woman named Romane Bonnier was stabbed to death near McGill University. There is no indication the two events are connected.