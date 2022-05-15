2 Huge U-Pick Tulip Fields Are Now Open Outside Montreal & The Flowers Are In Full Bloom
Each has 600,000 flowers.
Flower children, your time has come. Tulipes.ca's self-pick tulip fields in Laval and Boucherville opened on May 13 for the 2022 season. 600,000 flowers will be up for grabs at each location, serving as the colourful backdrop for countless Insta photoshoots.
According to a Tulipes.ca social media post, the flowers are in full bloom as of May 15
The fields will be open seven days a week until the brief tulip season ends.
Admission to each site is $10. Tulip-pickers will pay an additional $1.50 for each stem.
There are also three packages available:
- one admission plus 12 tulips for $25.95,
- two admission tickets and 24 tulips for $49.95,
- and four admission tickets plus 48 tulips for $89.95.
The opening of the Laval and Boucherville fields follows the launch of the all-new Tulipes.ca location in the Montreal Old Port. Sheltered in greenhouses before making their way to the city, the 600,000 tulips in the Old Port field began blooming sooner than their suburban cousins.
Admission to the Montreal field is $20 and each plucked tulip costs $2.
Get the details on all three fields below.
Self-Pick Tulip Fields in the Montreal Area
Price:
- in Laval and Boucherville:
- $10 admission
- $1.50/tulip
- or:
- one admission plus 12 tulips for $25.95
- two admission tickets and 24 tulips for $49.95
- four admission tickets plus 48 tulips for $89.95
- in Montreal:
- $20 admission
- $2/tulip
Where:
- 1055, rue Principale, Laval, QC
- 1201, chemin du Général Vanier, Boucherville, QC
- corner of rues de la Commune and du Quai King-Edward, Montreal Old Port
When:
- in Laval and Boucherville:
- every day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- in Montreal:
- every day, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.