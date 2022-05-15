Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

2 Huge U-Pick Tulip Fields Are Now Open Outside Montreal & The Flowers Are In Full Bloom

Each has 600,000 flowers.

Senior Editor
Tulip fields outside Montreal.

Tulip fields outside Montreal.

@tulipes.ca | Instagram, Tulipes.ca | Facebook

Flower children, your time has come. Tulipes.ca's self-pick tulip fields in Laval and Boucherville opened on May 13 for the 2022 season. 600,000 flowers will be up for grabs at each location, serving as the colourful backdrop for countless Insta photoshoots.

According to a Tulipes.ca social media post, the flowers are in full bloom as of May 15

The fields will be open seven days a week until the brief tulip season ends.

Admission to each site is $10. Tulip-pickers will pay an additional $1.50 for each stem.

There are also three packages available:

  • one admission plus 12 tulips for $25.95,
  • two admission tickets and 24 tulips for $49.95,
  • and four admission tickets plus 48 tulips for $89.95.
The opening of the Laval and Boucherville fields follows the launch of the all-new Tulipes.ca location in the Montreal Old Port. Sheltered in greenhouses before making their way to the city, the 600,000 tulips in the Old Port field began blooming sooner than their suburban cousins.

Admission to the Montreal field is $20 and each plucked tulip costs $2.

Get the details on all three fields below.

Self-Pick Tulip Fields in the Montreal Area

Price:

  • in Laval and Boucherville:
    • $10 admission
    • $1.50/tulip
    • or:
      • one admission plus 12 tulips for $25.95
      • two admission tickets and 24 tulips for $49.95
      • four admission tickets plus 48 tulips for $89.95
  • in Montreal:
    • $20 admission
    • $2/tulip
Where:
  • 1055, rue Principale, Laval, QC
  • 1201, chemin du Général Vanier, Boucherville, QC
  • corner of rues de la Commune and du Quai King-Edward, Montreal Old Port

When:

  • in Laval and Boucherville:
    • every day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • in Montreal:
    • every day, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...