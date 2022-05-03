Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

old montreal

Old Montreal's New 600,000-Flower Pick-Your-Own-Tulip Field Opens This Week

They will be all different colours.

Senior Editor
Tulips.

Tulips.

Tulipes.ca | Facebook

A tulip field is opening in Old Montreal this spring and visitors can pick their own bouquets. The new Tulipes.ca location on rue de la Commune will have 600,000 multi-coloured flowers. It joins the enterprise's popular existing fields in Laval and Boucherville.

But unlike the suburban fields, the flowers in Old Montreal aren't grown on-site. Instead, Tulipes.ca has been cultivating bulbs in greenhouses and preparing to transport them to the city.

Organizers told MTL Blog that because of their sheltered upbringing, the tulips destined for Montreal will be ready earlier than their Lavallois and Bouchervillois cousins.

The Old Port field opens Saturday, May 7, and could stay open until May 20. It will be open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission to the site is $20 per adult. Customers will pay $2 for every plucked stem.

As of the time of writing, there's not yet an opening date for the Laval and Boucherville fields.

There, admission is $10 per adult plus $1.50 for every flower. There are also some packages available:

  • $25.95 for one admission ticket and 12 tulips,
  • $49.95 for two admission tickets and 24 tulips,
  • and $89.95 for four admission tickets and 48 tulips.
Tickets are now on sale on the Tulipes.ca website.

Get the details on the Old Port field below.

Pick-Your-Own Tulip Field in the Montreal Old Port

Price:

  • $20 admission
  • $2/tulip

Where: rue de la Commune near Quai King Edward, Montreal, QC

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning May 7

Website

