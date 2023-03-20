This Stunning Tulip Field Near Montreal Allows Photoshoots & Reservations Are Now Open
Know a good photographer?🌷
Ready your sunglasses and camera. Photoshoot session reservations are now open at Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields. The farm, located about an hour and 15 minutes from downtown Montreal in Vankleek Hill, Ontario, opened to the public in 2022 with 300,000 flowers in 13 colours. That backdrop proved to be irresistible for winter-weary Instagrammers.
This year, the farm has dedicated time slots so photographers can capture the beauty of the landscape without encroaching wayfarers. The fields will host a maximum of three sessions at a time.
The reservations are exclusive to professionals. The farm says clients interested in photoshoots will have to go through a photographer.
Each one-hour session costs a total of $75, including a $35 deposit and an additional $45 payment on the day of the session. Photographers also have to pay $1 for each tulip they pick for their shoot.
At the time of writing, there are still time slots available on May 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. Though the farm warns dates and times may change according to the timing of the tulip bloom.
Other details about the 2023 season at Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields, including when visit reservations will open to the general public, are still forthcoming. In 2022, regular, regular visits cost $10 per adult.
Get a summary of the details below.
Professional Photographer Sessions at Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields
Price:
- $75
- $35 deposit
- $45 on the day of the session
When: At the time of writing, there are still time slots available on May 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24
Where: 199 Main Street E., Vankleek Hill, ON