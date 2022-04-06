2 Pick-Your-Own Tulip Fields With 600,000 Flowers Are Opening Outside Montreal This Spring
Plus a mysterious location in the Montreal Old Port.
Two popular tulip fields are reopening outside Montreal this spring, much to the delight of contemporary flower children and Instababes of all genders. The Tulipes.ca locations in Boucherville and Laval are set to once again welcome visitors in May.
Each will have a colourful array of around 600,000 flowers.
Organizers tell MTL Blog that additional details are forthcoming and tickets aren't yet on sale, but we can at least confirm the fields are coming back, as is the self-pick concept.
Currently, the price of admission is listed as $10 at each field, plus $1.50 for each tulip. It looks like there will also be bundle prices:
The fields will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Get the preliminary details below.
Pick-Your-Own Tulip Fields outside Montreal
Price:
- $10 admission, plus $1.50 for each tulip, or
- $25.95 for one admission ticket and 12 tulips;
- $49.95 for two tickets and 24 tulips;
- $89.95 for four tickets and 48 tulips.
- 1055, rue Principale, Laval, QC
- 1201, chemin du Général Vanier, Boucherville, QC
- Corner of rue de la Commune and rue du Quai King-Edward, Montreal, QC
When: May 2022
- Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.