Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

2 Pick-Your-Own Tulip Fields With 600,000 Flowers Are Opening Outside Montreal This Spring

Plus a mysterious location in the Montreal Old Port.

Senior Editor
Person standing in a tulip field holding a pot full of tulips (left); sprawling Montreal-area tulip field (right).

Person standing in a tulip field holding a pot full of tulips (left); sprawling Montreal-area tulip field (right).

Tulipes.ca | Facebook

Two popular tulip fields are reopening outside Montreal this spring, much to the delight of contemporary flower children and Instababes of all genders. The Tulipes.ca locations in Boucherville and Laval are set to once again welcome visitors in May.

Each will have a colourful array of around 600,000 flowers.

Organizers tell MTL Blog that additional details are forthcoming and tickets aren't yet on sale, but we can at least confirm the fields are coming back, as is the self-pick concept.

Currently, the price of admission is listed as $10 at each field, plus $1.50 for each tulip. It looks like there will also be bundle prices:

  • $25.95 for one admission ticket and 12 tulips;
  • $49.95 for two tickets and 24 tulips;
  • and $89.95 for four tickets and 48 tulips.
On its website, Tulipes.ca also mentions a mysterious new location at the corner of rue de la Commune et rue du Quai King-Edward in the Montreal Old Port. It's so far unclear of what exactly the Montreal location will consist, but admission is listed as $20.

The fields will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Get the preliminary details below.

Pick-Your-Own Tulip Fields outside Montreal

Price:

  • $10 admission, plus $1.50 for each tulip, or
  • $25.95 for one admission ticket and 12 tulips;
  • $49.95 for two tickets and 24 tulips;
  • $89.95 for four tickets and 48 tulips.
Where:
  • 1055, rue Principale, Laval, QC
  • 1201, chemin du Général Vanier, Boucherville, QC
  • Corner of rue de la Commune and rue du Quai King-Edward, Montreal, QC

When: May 2022

  • Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...