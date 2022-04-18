Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

2 Massive U-Pick Tulip Fields Outside Montreal Launched Ticket Sales For The 2022 Season

Each field has 600,000 flowers. There's also a mysterious tulip event planned for Montreal.

Senior Editor
Tulipes.ca tulip fields outside Montreal.

Tulipes.ca tulip fields outside Montreal.

Tulipes.ca | Facebook

Tickets are now on sale for visits to two pick-your-own tulip fields outside Montreal. The Tulipes.ca fields, in Boucherville and Laval, each count over 600,000 flowers of various colours.

Admission to each field is $10. Visitors then have to pay $1.50 for each tulip they picked during their visit. There are also three bundles available:

  • $25.95 for one admission ticket and 12 tulips;
  • $49.95 for two tickets and 24 tulips;
  • and $89.95 for four tickets and 48 tulips.
The fields are scheduled to open in May but organizers have not yet confirmed an exact date. In 2021, the Tulipes.ca locations opened on May 1 for extra eager customers who didn't mind closed tulips, though organizers encouraged prospective visitors to wait a few days beyond that date for a more colourful selection.

This year, organizers are also teasing a new location in the Montreal Old Port, at the corner of rue de la Commune and rue du Quai King-Edward, though it's still unclear of what exactly it will consist. Admission to the Montreal site will be $20 and tulips will cost $2 each.

In the meantime, Tulipes.ca encourages fans to keep an eye on its social media channels for updates. MTL Blog will also have the latest news once it's out.

Get the details we have so far below.

Pick-Your-Own Tulip Fields outside Montreal

Price:

  • In Laval and Boucherville:
    • $10 admission, plus $1.50 for each tulip, or
  • In Montreal:
    • $20 admission, plus $2 for each tulip.
Where:
  • 1055, rue Principale, Laval, QC
  • 1201, ch. du Général Vanier, Boucherville, QC
  • Corner of rue de la Commune and rue du Quai King-Edward, Montreal, QC

When: May 2022

  • Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

Comments 💬

