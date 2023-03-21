2 Massive Pick-Your-Own Tulip Fields Will Brighten Up The Montreal Area This Spring
They each have 600,000 flowers.
Something is brewing beneath the surface of the Earth, gathering strength until it can finally burst through the ground in an eruption of fiery reds and oranges and icy blues and purples. That something is tulip season. And though it's still months away, two popular pick-your-own tulip fields near Montreal have confirmed they will once again open to the public.
Tulipes.ca, which operates 600,000-flower farms in Laval and Boucherville, has confirmed to MTL Blog that it plans to reopen this spring.
There are no other details so far. Organizers say it's too early to predict an opening date. Tulip-picking usually occurs over the course of just a few weeks in May. In 2022, the Tulipes.ca fields were open between May 12 and 25.
Admission was $10 last year. On top of that, tulip seekers had to pay $1.50 for each plucked stem. The company also offered bundles: $25.95 for one admission ticket and 12 tulips; $49.95 for two tickets and 24 tulips; and $89.95 for four tickets and 48 tulips.
2023 pricing is forthcoming.
Also last year, Tulipes.ca exceptionally set up a "field" at the corner of rue de la Commune and rue du Quai King-Edward in the Montreal Old Port, where admission was $20 and tulips were $2 each.
So far, however, the company has only said the Laval and Boucherville locations are coming back in 2023.
The Laval field address is 1055, rue Principale. The Boucherville field is located at 1201, chemin du Général Vanier.