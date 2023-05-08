2 Massive Tulip Fields Just Opened Outside Montreal & You Can Build Your Own Colourful Bouquet
They each have 600,000 flowers.🌷🌷🌷
Two sprawling tulip fields open to the public for the season on Monday, May 8. The Tulipes.ca fields, one in Laval, the other in Boucherville, allow visitors to pick their own stems and build their own bouquets. Organizers promise around 600,000 blooms in a variety of colours.
The fields are only open for the duration of the short-lived Quebec tulip season. In 2022, that was only about two weeks, from May 12 to 25.
Tulipes.ca is open seven days a week to maximize visiting times. Organizers tell MTL Blog that there will be food trucks and inflated games for children on weekends.
Regular admission this year is $9.95 per child or adult and $6.95 for seniors (65 or over), plus $1.50 per plucked stem. There are also three bundles: one admission ticket and 12 stems for $25.95 (a savings of $2 for one adult); two admission tickets and 24 tulips for $49.95 (a savings of $5.95 for two adults); and four admission tickets plus 48 tulips for $89.95 (a savings of $21.85 for four adults).
Admission for Mothers' Day weekend, May 13 and 14, costs extra: $14.95/child or adult and $11.95/senior, plus the regular $1.50/tulip, or one admission ticket and 12 tulips for $30.95; two admission tickets and 24 tulips for $59.95; and four admission tickets and 48 tulips for $109.95.
Get a summary of the details below.
Pick-Your-Own Tulip Fields In Laval and Boucherville
Price:
- $9.95/child or adult and $6.95/senior (65 or over)
- plus $1.50/tulip
- or:
- one admission ticket and 12 stems for $25.95;
- two admission tickets and 24 tulips for $49.95;
- four admission tickets plus 48 tulips for $89.95.
- Special Mothers' Day weekend (May 13 to 14) prices:
- $14.95/child or adult and $11.95/senior,
- plus $1.50/tulip
- or
- one general admission ticket and 12 tulips for $30.95;
- two admission tickets and 24 tulips for $59.95;
- four admission tickets and 48 tulips for $109.95.
- Tulipes.ca Laval: 1055, rue Principale, Laval, QC
- Tulipes.ca Boucherville: 1201, chemin du Général Vanier, Boucherville, QC