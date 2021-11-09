A Laval Pacini Location Is Transforming Into A Snazzy Latin Supper Club (PHOTOS)
Get ready to dance again!
Quebec nightlife is slowly coming back to life after months and months of waiting. And for anyone who loves dancing the night away, we've got good news for you!
Mambo Supperclub, a Latin music club, previously located on rue Crescent, is making its grand comeback in an old Laval Pacini location on boulevard Saint-Martin Boulevard Ouest in Chomedey.
The club originally opened on rue Crescent in Montreal just before the pandemic in February 2020, then reopened from July 2020 to September 2020 before being forced to close again.
Alejandro Rosales, co-owner of Mambo, told Narcity that the pandemic was particularly difficult and forced the club to make strategic choices during the summer of 2021, like many other downtown establishments.
"The pandemic affected us a lot — as it did all restaurants, for that matter — but we saw an opportunity when we learned of the closure of Pacini in Laval. We had been wanting to open something in Laval for a long time and the location is very well situated, as well as having a parking lot."
Renovations are currently underway at the new location, and from the looks of the photos, it's going to have an entirely new decor — but the same great vibes.
Mambo Supperclub plans to open its doors in early December and you'll be able to enjoy nights out there on Fridays and Saturdays, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The new and improved spot promises a menu with Latin flavours and wild parties with DJ Fabio Brizzi, among others. And since we can finally dance in bars and restaurants again as of November 15, it's sure to be a great Laval space to eat well and boogie.
Opening Of Mambo Supperclub In Laval
When: December 2021
Adress: 3298, boul. Saint-Martin O., Laval, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.