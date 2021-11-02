Dancing And Singing Will Finally Be Allowed In Quebec Bars & Restaurants This Month
Let's boogie!
Some extremely exciting news was announced by the Government of Quebec today! Starting November 15, dancing in Quebec bars and restaurants will officially be allowed again.
It looks like the multiple protests demanding the right to dance that took place across the province during the last few weeks worked.
"Customers will no longer have to remain seated at their table," Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed in a press conference on November 2, 2021.
Masks will be required while dancing.
Karaoke will also be permitted again as of November 15, but not without a few rules.
Dubé stressed that "the singer must be two metres from the crowd, or wear a mask, or be standing being a physical barrier" when partaking in karaoke.
Sounds like life in Quebec is slowly making its way back to normalcy as we speak!
