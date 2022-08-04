David Lemieux's Father Was Among The 3 Murder Victims In Montreal & Laval This Week
The boxer said he's currently in a state of shock.
A series of shootings this week left three victims dead, two in Montreal and one in Laval. One of the victims, according to multiple reports, is Quebec boxer David Lemieux's father, André Fernand Lemieux.
Lemieux reacted publicly to the news on his social media Wednesday morning, sharing a photo of his father holding his son Xander, who was born in May 2022.
"R.I.P dad," the post reads.
Lemieux told the Journal de Montreal's Réjean Tremblay Wednesday that he's "in a state of shock."
"To learn that your father died by being shot while waiting for the bus is quite a shock." Tremblay quotes the boxer.
"Everyone in the family is shaken."
André Fernand Lemieux, who was 64 years old, was shot in the upper body on August 2 at around 9:45 p.m. The shooting took place in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough at the intersection of boulevard Deguire and boulevard Jules-Poitras.
Only an hour later, a 48-year-old man was killed by who the SPVM believes was the same perpetrator in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough.
A third shooting that killed a man in his 20s in Laval is linked to the suspect.
On August 4, the SPVM said it had shot and killed the suspect, a 26-year-old man, during a search at a motel on boulevard Marcel-Laurin in Saint-Laurent. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is now investigating the incident.
\u201cJ'aimerais encore une fois offrir mes condol\u00e9ances aux familles et aux proches des victimes. \n\nL'enqu\u00eate se poursuit pour comprendre cette tragique s\u00e9rie d'\u00e9v\u00e8nements.\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1659619831
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter to thank the police and offer her condolences to the victims' families after what she called a "trying" 48 hours.
