Montreal Police Say They Shot & Killed A Murder Suspect During A Search At A Motel
The provincial police watchdog says the search was related to an investigation into three recent killings in Montreal and Laval.
The Montreal police say they shot and killed a murder suspect during an operation at a motel on boulevard Marcel-Laurin in the borough of Saint-Laurent.
Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is investigating the incident.
At the time of writing, the SPVM would not confirm for which murders it suspected the individual was responsible, but in a statement, the BEI says the 7 a.m. search at the motel was related to an investigation into three recent killings in Montreal and Laval.
In a preliminary report, the BEI states that a man possessing a firearm confronted the police at the motel.
Shots were fired, hitting the man at least once. The report says he died at the scene. He was 26 years old.
The BEI has assigned seven agents to the case, supported by the Sûreté du Québec.
On Twitter, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante thanked police for their work over the course of what she admitted has been a "trying" 48 hours.
\u201cJ'aimerais encore une fois offrir mes condol\u00e9ances aux familles et aux proches des victimes. \n\nL'enqu\u00eate se poursuit pour comprendre cette tragique s\u00e9rie d'\u00e9v\u00e8nements.\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1659619831
"It is in these moments that we must all work together and trust our authorities with the common goal of ensuring the safety of our populations," she said.
