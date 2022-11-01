A Magical Store With 70,000 Items Just Opened In Laval & It Has An Entire Harry Potter Section
Guess what, Potterheads? A new branch of the colourful chain Imaginaire opened its doors in Laval on October 22 and there's a whole area dedicated to the Harry Potter universe, including a replica of the beloved half-giant Hagrid surrounded by clothing accessories representing the four Hogwarts houses.
Visiting the new shop on the North Shore is a good alternative for witches and wizards who don't want to drive all the way to the Sorcière et Magie Inc., the Harry Potter store in Drummondville.
Inside Imaginaire, you'll also find other thematic gifts for lovers of comics, manga, collectible figurines, trendy cards, board games and more.
The 18,000-square-foot store has an inventory of 70,000 products and represents an investment of $3 million, according to a press release. So, even if you're a muggle and you don't believe in magic, there are probably other items to your liking inside the shop. Plus, there is a space reserved for in-store gaming.
Imaginaire is a local family business founded in 1986. The Laval branch is its sixth location. The others are in Quebec City, Lévis, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières and Saint-Bruno.
"Few things make me happier than hearing customers say that shopping at Imaginaire makes them want to come back to the mall," Benoît Doyon, Imaginaire's founder, said in a statement.
Address: 3003, boul. le Carrefour, Laval, QC