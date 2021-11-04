Laval Police Arrested A 23-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Forcing Someone To Sell Their House
The alleged victim was an elderly person.
A 23-year-old man, Marc-André Robitaille, was arrested by the Laval Police Department on October 26, after allegedly forcing an elderly person to sell him their house. Now, authorities have reason to believe Robitaille could have had other victims as well and investigators are hoping to get in contact with them.
According to the Laval police, "On October 20, the suspect showed up at the home of the victim, an elderly person who had just inherited a house following the death of a relative."
Allegedly pretending to be a real estate consultant when arriving to the victim's home, police said Robitaille "forced his way into the residence and restricted the victim's movements."
The suspect then apparently made an offer for the house and "forced the victim to sign it, under threat." The offer is said to have been much lower than the actual value of the home.
"Fearing for their life, the victim was forced to accept the suspect's demand, who allegedly set a later date to meet with the notary to formalize the sale before leaving," police added.
At the time of his arrest, Robitaille was released with conditions, including to appear in the Court of Quebec on December 14.
He is facing a long list of charges including extortion, forcible confinement, breaking and entering, and assault.
The Laval Police Service asks that anyone who may have been victimized by this man to contact the Info Line 450 662 INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL 211020-076.