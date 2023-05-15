Parts Of Highway 15 In Laval Will Be Under Construction For 5 Months
Get ready for some traffic (and not the kind we like).
Montreal in the springtime is a beautiful place to be — until you remember that the warmer seasons are also construction season. The orange cones will be back, although perhaps less so this year, and construction on Highway 15 towards Laval is also picking up again.
The Minister of Transportation announced on May 12 that paving work will be starting again, both on Highway 15 and on the Médéric-Martin Bridge. Work is set to begin on May 15 and continue through October 2023. Hooray!
On the bright side (or not), the bulk of the work is set to take place at night, in both the north and south directions. The closures will occur from boulevard Saint-Elzéar to the Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, which connects Laval to Boisbriand, as well as on the Médéric-Martin Bridge up until boulevard Cartier.
The highway will be closed at night in these areas, with complete closure in one direction and one lane of traffic on the opposite side. Some entrances and exits along the highway will also be closed, so drivers will have to rely on detour routes through municipal roads.
During the day, drivers can expect partial closures on boulevard Gouin in Montreal and boulevard des Prairies in Laval, with alternating traffic implemented where necessary.
For further details and updates, drivers can check Québec511.
