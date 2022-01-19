Quebec Police Fined A Laval Dude Almost $2,000 For Driving 214 km/h On The Highway
Trying to get home before curfew, perhaps?
A Laval man was fined $1,996 for speeding on Saturday night. The driver was stopped for driving an entire 114 km/h above the speed limit.
The driver was not identified, except to say that he was a 23-year-old man from Laval. He currently faces $1,996 in tickets and 24 demerit points. His driver's license has been suspended for seven days.
"On January 15, shortly before 9:00 p.m., police officers from the Laval highway station intercepted a vehicle travelling at high speed on Highway 40 Westbound near the exit for Highway 19 in Laval," said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in a press release on Monday.
"The driver was caught travelling at 214 km/h in a 100 km/h zone."
According to SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau, stopping drivers for excessive speeding is a fairly typical occurrence for the SQ. Although they may be common, such instances remain extremely dangerous, police say.
"Speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions to occur on the roads of Quebec," the Sûreté du Québec added.
Speeding or reckless driving was the cause of more deadly collisions than any other single factor in 2021. It was the primary cause of 24.5% of fatal accidents in the province last year.
The costly ticket and demerit points are partially due to the driver's speed. According to the SAAQ table of speeding fines, drivers caught going between 210 and 214 km/h in a 100 km/h zone automatically get 24 demerit points plus a $1,350 fine or a $2,025 fine for a fourth or more offence.