Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Quebec Police Fined A Laval Dude Almost $2,000 For Driving 214 km/h On The Highway

Trying to get home before curfew, perhaps?

Editorial Fellow
Quebec Police Fined A Laval Dude Almost $2,000 For Driving 214 km/h On The Highway
Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

A Laval man was fined $1,996 for speeding on Saturday night. The driver was stopped for driving an entire 114 km/h above the speed limit.

The driver was not identified, except to say that he was a 23-year-old man from Laval. He currently faces $1,996 in tickets and 24 demerit points. His driver's license has been suspended for seven days.

"On January 15, shortly before 9:00 p.m., police officers from the Laval highway station intercepted a vehicle travelling at high speed on Highway 40 Westbound near the exit for Highway 19 in Laval," said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in a press release on Monday.

"The driver was caught travelling at 214 km/h in a 100 km/h zone."

According to SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau, stopping drivers for excessive speeding is a fairly typical occurrence for the SQ. Although they may be common, such instances remain extremely dangerous, police say.

"Speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions to occur on the roads of Quebec," the Sûreté du Québec added.

Speeding or reckless driving was the cause of more deadly collisions than any other single factor in 2021. It was the primary cause of 24.5% of fatal accidents in the province last year.

The costly ticket and demerit points are partially due to the driver's speed. According to the SAAQ table of speeding fines, drivers caught going between 210 and 214 km/h in a 100 km/h zone automatically get 24 demerit points plus a $1,350 fine or a $2,025 fine for a fourth or more offence.

From Your Site Articles

A Sûreté Du Québec Service Weapon Disappeared From A Police Station On Saturday

An investigation is in progress.

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

In the midst of all the concerns involving the rise in gun violence in Montreal, the Sûreté du Québec faced a troubling situation this weekend regarding a missing weapon.

A service firearm seems to have disappeared from one of the Quebec police stations on Saturday, January 15, and since then, a major investigation has been underway to try to shed light on this incident, which remains unsolved as of the time of publication.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Police Think A Father Intentionally Set Off An Explosion That Killed Him & His Sons

Both boys were under the age of three.

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

A Monday morning Saguenay explosion that killed a father and his two sons may have been a murder-suicide, according to Quebec police.

The blast occurred on January 10 at 10 a.m. on rue Dubose in the neighbourhood of Arvida.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Weather Could Get Colder Than It's Been In 4 Years Next Week

According to The Weather Network.

Rixie | Dreamstime

Well, we couldn't avoid it forever. The worst of Montreal winter temperatures will start to creep in next week following a relatively mild start to the season, according to a Weather Network forecast published January 5. It says the city could see its coldest weather in four years as Arctic air moves east after pummelling Western Canada.

That cold air pocket will glide across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, The Weather Network says.

Keep Reading Show less

Police Say They Busted A Quebec Dude Going 2x The Speed Limit After Curfew

A rule-breaking jackpot?

Sécurité Publique MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais | Facebook

A driver in Outaouais may have hit the rule-breaking jackpot early Tuesday morning when police caught him allegedly going over double the posted speed limit during Quebec's curfew hours, "in addition to several other violations."

Police for the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say they found the 20-year-old and his 18-year-old passenger travelling south on montée de la Source in the town of Cantley at about 1:40 a.m. While the speed limit in the area is 70 km/h, police say they clocked the driver going 146 km/h.

Keep Reading Show less