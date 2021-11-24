A Quebec Man Got Fined $3,500+ For Going 110 km/h Over The Speed Limit In A Work Zone
That's over three times the posted speed limit...
The Sûreté du Québec says it caught a Quebec man going 110 km/h over the speed limit in a construction zone in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
The provincial police force told MTL Blog that the driver was "performing several dangerous manoeuvres while speeding on Route 104 in the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu sector. The driver was travelling at 160 km/h in a 50 km/h work zone."
SQ officers stopped the vehicle shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.
Police fined the driver, a 54-year-old man, $1,988 and issued 24 demerit points for speeding.
"He also received a $1,550 ticket with 4 demerit points for committing a life-threatening act," an SQ spokesperson said.
The man had his license suspended for a week, according to the SQ.
In Quebec, a license is suspended when the number of demerit points attached to it exceeds a threshold determined by the holder's age.
The threshold for someone aged 25 or older with a regular driver's license is 15 demerit points, according to the SAAQ.
Demerit points stay on your driving record for two years.
The SAAQ says authorities will impound your vehicle for 30 days for a second offence of excessive speeding in a zone of 60 km/h or less. This was not the case in this incident.
Earlier this month, a driver in the town of Cap-Santé was slammed with a $1,238 speeding ticket for going 63 km/h over the posted speed limit. Coincidentally, that driver was also a 54-year-old man.
The Sûreté du Québec says speeding is one of the main causes of fatal car accidents.
Stay safe on those roads, folks!
