Video Shows Failed Laval Police Attempt To Taser Someone Allegedly Holding A Knife In The Metro
The confrontation followed an altercation on a metro train.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Laval police say they subdued an individual following a March 1 altercation in the metro and a failed attempt to taser them inside Cartier station. A video circulating on TikTok and Instagram shows the moment police officers confronted the individual on the station platform and deployed the tasers. Police allege the individual was holding a knife.
Laval police (SPL) spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara told MTL Blog sister publication Narcity Québec that the tasers were functional but had no apparent effect, possibly because of something the individual was wearing. The individual was brought to the hospital following the incident.
The confrontation in Cartier metro station came after what police described as an altercation between the individual and another person during which that person sustained minor injuries. Police say a third person wearing a construction uniform then tried to subdue the individual on a metro train.
An unverified video reviewed by MTL Blog appears to show a violent altercation between the individual and the person in construction gear.
An STM spokesperson told Narcity that an interruption in orange line service as a result of the incident and subsequent police intervention lasted approximately 17 minutes.
The SPL told Narcity that no arrests had been made as of 8:30 a.m. Friday because no one had filed a complaint.