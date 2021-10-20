Legault Said English-Speaking Quebecers Are The Best-Served Minority In Canada
The premier singled out anglophones in his opening speech to the National Assembly.
At his opening speech at the National Assembly, Quebec Premier François Legault offered a few words to English-speaking Quebecers, asserting that they the best-served minority community in Canada.
"No minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers, and we are proud of that," the premier said.
Speaking directly to anglophones, Legault insisted that they "are an integral part of Quebec."
"As a historic community, you have your own institutions, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, [and] media. Canada's francophone minorities dream of mastering so many institutions."
At a press conference on Wednesday, Legault was asked what he meant by the term "historic English-speaking community," which he described as people who "learned English or went to English schools in Canada."
When pushed on whether an English-speaking immigrant would be entitled to the same services, the premier emphasized that "somebody coming from Jamaica even if they speak English, they have to send their children to French schools."
"It's a question of survival for French in Quebec."