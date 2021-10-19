Quebec Plans To End The Health Emergency At The Beginning Of 2022
Legault said the province needs to meet a vaccination objective for children first.
In his opening speech to the National Assembly on October 19, Premier François Legault announced that his government plans to end Quebec's health emergency following the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11.
The premier plans to meet this objective "at the beginning of 2022" — as long as there are no "surprises with the pandemic."
The Quebec government first declared a health emergency in March 2020.
The emergency status gives the government broad power to take action to address a public health threat under section 123 of the Loi sur la santé publique. These powers include widespread vaccination campaigns, closing public spaces, closing off parts of the province and discretionary spending.
