London Got Its First Tim Hortons & The Menu Is Totally Different From Timmies In Canada
Baked beans in a toasted melt, anyone? 🇬🇧
If you're a fan of Tim Hortons, then you just need to get a load of what they're serving overseas in the United Kingdom.
Tim Hortons officially arrived in London, England last month in Park Royal, marking the first Tims to open in the nation's capital.
While Canada is home to some traditional Timmies menu items, including our beloved Timbits, the double-double and the Iced Capp, it appears the UK does things its own way.
While they've definitely got hot and cold beverages, breakfast items, meals and sweets, the menu looks very different.
For starters, Timmies in England took the Canadian coffee house theme to the extreme with loads of maple menu items.
\u201cMaple Drinks are back for a limited time only \ud83c\udf41\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\n\nIndulge with our Maple Latte, Maple Iced Latte, Maple Macchiato, Maple Iced Macchiato, Tims\u00ae Shake Maple and Iced Capp\u00ae Maple \u2615\ud83e\uddca\u201d— Tim Hortons UK (@Tim Hortons UK) 1658491200
From their Maple Latte and Maple Macchiato, both of which can be served iced, all the way to their Tims Maple Shake and Maple Iced Capp drinks, you can't help but point out how they all sound suuuuper Canadian but freakin' delicious, too.
Although Tims UK has a pretty spot on brekky to what we've got over here in Canada, there are some additions to their menu that the True North should definitely start serving up.
They've got tons of pancake options and flavours including maple, chocolate hazelnut, a maple, caramel and white chocolate combo, and a chocolate hazelnut spread and Oreo mix. Yum, right?
The biggest shock though is their meal items. While Canada serves up a mean Tims Club or chicken wrap, the UK stepped up their game and said "f*ck being Toujours Frais, we're serving burgers!"
\u201cOnly less than a week left to enjoy our Loaded BBQ Range! Hurry down to your local Tim Hortons to try the range today \ud83c\udf54\ud83c\udf2d\ud83c\udf2f\ud83e\udd0e\u201d— Tim Hortons UK (@Tim Hortons UK) 1655900583
They've got… ready for it? Nacho Chilli Cheese Burger, Tims Smoky Maple Burger, Tims Bacon Double Burger, Tims Crispy Chicken Sandwich and hot dogs, for crying out loud. Hot dogs!
The idea of going to Tim Hortons and grabbing a hot dog just doesn't sit right for some reason, but alas, the Brits seem to be on board with it.
As for their sweets, Tims UK decided to stick with more of a traditional menu. However, there are a few items that Canada needs to adopt including their Stuffed Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffle Donut, Strawberry Trifle Donut and Stuffed Lemon Meringue Donut.
Next, you've got the Heinz beans wraps or toasted melts that Canadian Timmies should definitely not adopt.
\u201cBreakfast time? \ud83c\udf73\ud83e\udd5e\ud83e\udd53\n\nLucky we've got it going on! Try one of our new @HeinzUK wraps or toasted melt for the ultimate morning meal. \n\nAnd did we mention they're just \u00a32.49 for a meal including a hashbrown and a small hot drink or orange juice?! Time to get your coat...\u201d— Tim Hortons UK (@Tim Hortons UK) 1643362986
While the UK is known for their love of beans and all, heck we've even got des fèves au lard in Quebec, we're not about putting them inside sandwich wraps or toasted melts. Maybe it's just one of those "you've gotta taste it to believe it," type meals.
Despite the vast difference when it comes to menu items in Canada versus the UK, Tim Hortons here will always be superior and we can't be convinced otherwise.
