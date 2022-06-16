Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
tim hortons

I Tried Tim Hortons In Spain & It’s Totally Different From The Ones In Canada

Gourmet sandwiches, dream Timbits, and stylish uniforms! 🍁

Associate Editor
Man holding Tim Hortons bag and iced cappucino at Madrid Tim Hortons, Right: Tim Hortons café in Madrid, Spain.

Man holding Tim Hortons bag and iced cappucino at Madrid Tim Hortons, Right: Tim Hortons café in Madrid, Spain.

Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Tim Hortons is certainly a national treasure in Canada, but it seems as if it's got some major competition when it comes to its international locations.

During my most recent travels throughout Spain, I managed to spot a Timmies right in the heart of Madrid — who would've thought, right?

Well, it didn't take too much time before the proud Canadian in me crossed over Gran Via street to get a taste of what Spanish Timmies had to offer, and it ay dios mío was it ever different from what we've got over here in the true north. And not just good different...great different!

Mike Chaar in front of the Spanish Timmies in Madrid.Mike Chaar in front of the Spanish Timmies in Madrid.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

Described as a "Canadian Coffee House" the Madrid Timmies was far more than just a "coffee house," it was a full-on gourmet café.

From its white and simple exterior, proudly showing off a Canadian maple leaf "Tims" sign, you wouldn't expect the interior to be so stunning.

As you walk in, the "Canadian Coffee House" description totally made sense, considering it gave off major Canadian vibes, in the best way possible, of course.

From illuminated maple leaves and canoe paddles on the wall to a gorgeous painting of the Canadian mountains, this Madrid Timmies knew exactly what it was doing, and it was doing it 100% right.

While the interior was gorgeous, the menu was even more of a treat.

A food display inside the Spanish Tim Hortons in Madrid.A food display inside the Spanish Tim Hortons in Madrid.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

Sure, Canada has some pretty good menu items and sweet treats, but the Tim Hortons in Madrid really took things to a whole other level.

While we have delish sandwiches, it's nothing compared to the gourmet sandwiches offered in Spain. From their chicken or bacon grilled club to their rustic ciabatta bread options, it felt more like being in a high-end café than your average Canadian chain coffee house.

As for the sweets? Don't even get me started.

I had to try out some of their "dream Timbits" to-go, which included flavours such as cheesecake, chocolate-covered, and an array of other mouthwatering options that I couldn't get enough of.

Yeah, Canada got itself Timbiebs, but nothing came close to the culinary choices offered at this Madrid location.

Mike Chaar showing off his order of an iced cappuccino and food.Mike Chaar showing off his order of an iced cappuccino and food.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

As for drinks, I had to get a classic Iced Capp to-go. I had mine made with almond milk, 'cause I wasn't about to hunt for a bathroom in one of the busiest areas of Madrid. No, gracias!

Although the taste was pretty similar to what you'd get in Canada, the milk and coffee used just hit differently. Again, not just good different...great different.

With the decor being top-notch, and the food being delicious, it came as no surprise that even the uniforms were more stylish. The two lovely ladies who served me were decked out in denim aprons that really tied the Canadian theme together.

So, it's safe to say that Canada needs to step up its game, 'cause Spanish Tim Horton's offered up an experience I'll never forget.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...