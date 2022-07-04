Tim Hortons Just Put Cheesecake Inside A Donut. Some May Be Alarmed & Confused
The chain's new 'Dream Donuts' frankenstein together a variety of desserts
First, they turned your donuts into a different dessert. Now, they’re turning your dessert back into donuts. Tim Hortons is introducing three new Dream Donuts, taking inspiration from three popular Canadian sweets. The new flavour lineup now includes Birthday Cake Confetti, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake, and S’mores.
"We wanted to come up with a fresh, new lineup of premium Dream Donuts that look incredible and taste even better, and we got our inspiration from some of Canadians' favourite desserts," said Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons, Tallis Voakes, in a press release.
Perhaps more of a campfire treat than a true-blue dessert, the s’mores-flavored donut promises a “rich, delicious” chocolate filling paired with a marshmallow-flavored fondant, per the same release.
The peanut butter cheesecake pastry, a collaboration between Tim Hortons and Reese’s, is stuffed with a cheesecake filling, coated in chocolate fondant, and drizzled with Reese’s Peanut Butter sauce. Yes, you read that right. It's cheesecake, but inside a donut.
Birthday Cake Confetti, the only flavor not described by Tim Hortons as “rich,” has no filling. Instead, it’s dipped in strawberry fondant and then covered in – you’ll never guess – confetti sprinkles.
Launched in 2020, the Dream Donuts series began with Dulce de Leche Crème, Strawberry Confetti and Chocolate Truffle varieties. Although promising, these flavors were not always executed well. Disappointing donuts were met with dismay as Tim Hortons customers shared images of missing fillings, messy icing and just plain ugly decorations.
Let’s hope these dreamy new desserts fare better than their predecessors.
All three new Dream Donuts are available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada. If you prefer your dreams to come true at home, they are also available for delivery.