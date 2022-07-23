Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Tim Hortons Is Casting Families In Quebec For A Commercial & You Could Earn Up To $2,250

If you've ever wanted to get in on some showbiz action, then now might be your shot. Tim Hortons is currently casting families across Quebec for a commercial that will land you some screen time and up to $2,250.

Tims and Groundglass Casting are on the lookout for a parent, aged 35 to 55 with one or two kids between the ages of 8 and 16. There is one requirement though...You gotta love Tim Hortons and playing hockey.

While you don't have to be on Sidney Crosby's level, Groundglass is looking for families who enjoy Timmies and a good 'ole Canadian game of hockey.

In order to be eligible candidates must be legally eligible to work in Canada and be fully vaccinated. Filming will take place in Rimouski, Quebec between August 17 to August 19. However, candidates will only be required to film for one of those days.

If shortlisted, you have to be available for a brief online interview with the commercial director on August 8. Candidates are also expected to undergo a PCR COVID-19 test between August 14 and August 17. During these dates, your schedule must also be open for a wardrobe appointment.

Now, while there are lots of boxes to check, Groundglass will certainly compensate you for your time.

If booked, candidates will receive $75 for a COVID-19 test, $75 for a wardrobe appointment, and a total of $750 for one day of filming. Additionally, if your footage makes the final cut, you'll $500 for television use and/or $1000 for internet use.

Groundglass will also cover the cost of travel fees and accommodation all while paying out $350 for your travel day and $100 for each day after.

While no acting experience is required, Groundglass asks that you be outgoing and comfortable being filmed and interviewed.

If you get selected, Groundglass will notify you on or before August 9.

Break a leg!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

