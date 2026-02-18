Check your numbers: 6 winning Loto-Québec tickets worth up to $1M are sitting unclaimed

You might be a millionaire...

A Loto-Québec ticket. Right: A pile of Canadian money.

Half a dozen winning Loto-Québec tickets have yet to be claimed.

Loto-Québec, Fer737ng | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Somewhere in Quebec, there are six people who have no idea they're sitting on lottery winnings worth between $100,000 and $1 million.

According to Loto-Québec's official list of unclaimed prizes, half a dozen winning tickets are gathering dust in drawers, wallets, or glove compartments across the province, and two of them are worth a cool million dollars each.

If you've bought or received a lottery ticket in the past year and haven't checked it yet, now might be a good time. Winners have anywhere from a few months to over a year to claim their prizes before the money gets redistributed as bonus prizes in future draws.

Here's the breakdown of every unclaimed prize worth $100,000 or more.

Grande Vie: $25,000 per year for life

  • Draw date: July 14, 2025
  • Prize: $25,000 annually for life
  • Region: Outaouais
  • Winning numbers: 17 22 26 37 43
  • Claim deadline: July 14, 2026

Lotto 6/49: $100,000

  • Draw date: December 24, 2025
  • Prize: $100,000
  • Region: Mauricie
  • Winning selection: 72434723-03
  • Claim deadline: December 24, 2026

Québec Max: $1,000,000

  • Draw date: January 9, 2026
  • Prize: $1,000,000
  • Region: Outaouais
  • Winning numbers: 13 22 26 34 37 42 47
  • Claim deadline: January 9, 2027

Québec Max: $333,333

  • Draw date: November 21, 2025
  • Prize: $333,333 (1 of 3 shares)
  • Region: Laval
  • Winning numbers: 01 09 10 11 24 40 49
  • Claim deadline: November 21, 2026

Sprinto: $100,000

  • Draw date: June 9, 2025
  • Prize: $100,000
  • Region: Chaudière-Appalaches
  • Winning numbers: 26 38 42 46 48
  • Claim deadline: June 9, 2026

Spécial de l'été: $1,000,000

  • Draw date: June 20, 2025
  • Prize: $1,000,000
  • Region: Lanaudière
  • Winning selection: 968193
  • Claim deadline: June 20, 2026

How to check if you've won

You can validate your ticket from home by scanning it on the Loto-Québec app. You could also bring it to any authorized retailer at grocery stores, convenience stores, or lottery kiosks in shopping centres.

If your numbers match any of the tickets above, you've got some life-changing news coming your way.

This story was adapted from the article "Loto-Québec cherche 6 gagnants qui ne savent peut-être pas qu’ils ont remporté jusqu’à 1 M$"" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.

From Your Site Articles
loto quebec loto quebec winners quebec lottery montreal news
Money Money Montreal
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Montreal could see 'significant' snowfall this weekend depending on this winter storm's path

We could dodge a bullet, but maybe not.

Quebecers who bought prepaid gift cards could get money in a new class action settlement

You could be eligible for a payout of up to $100.

Canadians say these are the most 'overpaid' jobs in the country

Are you making too much money?

Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry were seen smooching after a romantic Valentine's dinner (VIDEO)

Their first V-Day together.

McDonald's is selling a 'breakfast poutine' in Quebec and it's even weirder than it sounds

It's only available in a few provinces.

'Not what I imagined': Sophie Grégoire got personal about being single on Valentine's Day

"Life is full of love, and I still believe!"

Quebecers have to work today while most of Canada gets a day off — Here's why

Most of the country has the day off, but if you're reading this from Quebec, you're probably at work right now.

Heading to Montreal airport? Here's why your GPS might send you to the wrong address

A Google Maps glitch is causing confusion.