Check your numbers: 6 winning Loto-Québec tickets worth up to $1M are sitting unclaimed
You might be a millionaire...
Somewhere in Quebec, there are six people who have no idea they're sitting on lottery winnings worth between $100,000 and $1 million.
According to Loto-Québec's official list of unclaimed prizes, half a dozen winning tickets are gathering dust in drawers, wallets, or glove compartments across the province, and two of them are worth a cool million dollars each.
If you've bought or received a lottery ticket in the past year and haven't checked it yet, now might be a good time. Winners have anywhere from a few months to over a year to claim their prizes before the money gets redistributed as bonus prizes in future draws.
Here's the breakdown of every unclaimed prize worth $100,000 or more.
Grande Vie: $25,000 per year for life
- Draw date: July 14, 2025
- Prize: $25,000 annually for life
- Region: Outaouais
- Winning numbers: 17 22 26 37 43
- Claim deadline: July 14, 2026
Lotto 6/49: $100,000
- Draw date: December 24, 2025
- Prize: $100,000
- Region: Mauricie
- Winning selection: 72434723-03
- Claim deadline: December 24, 2026
Québec Max: $1,000,000
- Draw date: January 9, 2026
- Prize: $1,000,000
- Region: Outaouais
- Winning numbers: 13 22 26 34 37 42 47
- Claim deadline: January 9, 2027
Québec Max: $333,333
- Draw date: November 21, 2025
- Prize: $333,333 (1 of 3 shares)
- Region: Laval
- Winning numbers: 01 09 10 11 24 40 49
- Claim deadline: November 21, 2026
Sprinto: $100,000
- Draw date: June 9, 2025
- Prize: $100,000
- Region: Chaudière-Appalaches
- Winning numbers: 26 38 42 46 48
- Claim deadline: June 9, 2026
Spécial de l'été: $1,000,000
- Draw date: June 20, 2025
- Prize: $1,000,000
- Region: Lanaudière
- Winning selection: 968193
- Claim deadline: June 20, 2026
How to check if you've won
You can validate your ticket from home by scanning it on the Loto-Québec app. You could also bring it to any authorized retailer at grocery stores, convenience stores, or lottery kiosks in shopping centres.
If your numbers match any of the tickets above, you've got some life-changing news coming your way.
This story was adapted from the article "Loto-Québec cherche 6 gagnants qui ne savent peut-être pas qu’ils ont remporté jusqu’à 1 M$"" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.